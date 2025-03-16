Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Score $300 Bonus, $1K No Sweat Bets for NBA, March Madness

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo and start locking in bonuses. New players will be eligible for a guaranteed bonus or 10 days of no sweat bets. Click here to start the registration process.







New users in select states can turn a $30 bet into $300 in bonuses (AZ, MI, NJ and PA only). New players in all other states will be eligible for 10 consecutive days of $100 no sweat bets. A loss on a no sweat bet will trigger a refund of up to $100 in bonuses.

This is an opportunity for players to raise the stakes on any game this weekend. Sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook and go all in on the NBA or college basketball. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Click here to redeem this Fanatics Sportsbook promo and score a $300 bonus (AZ, MI, NJ and PA only) or start with 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim $300 Bonus or $100 No Sweat Bets

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA only) In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Rewards Surge, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two offers on the table at Fanatics Sportsbook. Players who register in Arizona, Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania can start with a no-brainer bonus. Place $30 in bets to win a $300 bonus.

New users in all Fanatics Sportsbook will have the chance to grab 10 days of no sweat bets. Players who activate this offer will be eligible for 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets. Remember, any loss on a no sweat bet will trigger a refund of up to $100 in bonuses.

How to Secure This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

It only takes a few minutes to sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards:

Click here to start signing up. Answer the required information sections to set up a new account.

to start signing up. Answer the required information sections to set up a new account. Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay or any other payment method.

Start with a $30 bet to win the $300 bonus (AZ, MI, NJ and PA only) or place a $100 no sweat bet.

Players who start with the no sweat bets will get 10 consecutive days of $100 no sweat bets.

March Madness is Already Here

The NCAA Tournament hasn’t started yet, but March Madness is already here. There are a handful of conference tournament games on Sunday. Fanatics Sportsbook will have tons of options for college basketball fans during the NCAA Tournament. This sign-up bonus is the perfect way to hit the ground running this week. Remember, the NCAA Tournament starts on Tuesday night with the First Four games. Don’t miss out on the chance to raise the stakes on March Madness, the NBA or any other available market this week.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.