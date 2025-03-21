Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: March Madness Continues with $300 Bonus, $1,000 No-Sweat Offers

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Don't miss out on the chance to lock in March Madness bonuses with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Players can grab a guaranteed bonus in select states or go big with 10 days of no sweat bets. Start the registration process by clicking here .







Set up a new account and start with $30 in bets to win a $300 bonus in AZ, MI, NJ or PA. Players in other Fanatics Sportsbook states will be eligible for 10 consecutive days of $100 no sweat bets.

There is no shortage of options for college basketball fans this weekend. There are tons of NCAA Tournament games to choose from. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Click here to activate this Fanatics Sportsbook promo and start with a $300 bonus (AZ, MI, NJ and PA only) or claim 10 days of $1,000 no sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers March Madness Bonuses

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA only) In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Rewards Surge, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 21, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Fanatics Sportsbook has two distinct options for players here. Most new users will start with the 10 days of no sweat bets.

Place a $100 bet on any game in the NCAA Tournament. If that bet loses, players will receive up to $100 in bonuses. New users will have 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets.

On the other hand, new users in Arizona, Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania can start with a $300 guaranteed bonus. Place a $30 bet on any game to lock in this no-brainer bonus.

How to Activate This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards with Fanatics Sportsbook. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click on any of the links on this page, including here . There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $30 on the NCAA Tournament to win $300 in bonuses or opt for the 10 days of $100 no sweat bets.

Friday March Madness Matchups

College basketball fans are in for another full day of action on Friday. There are great games throughout the day, but the best matchups are coming up in the late slate. New players will be able to apply either promo to any of these games.

Here is a closer look at the Fanatics Sportsbook spreads for the late NCAA Tournament games (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Florida (-28) vs. Norfolk St.

Kentucky (-11.5) vs. Troy

Marquette (-4) vs. New Mexico

Arizona (-14.5) vs. Akron

UConn (-5.5) vs. Oklahoma

Illinois (-4) vs. Xavier

Michigan St. (-16.5) vs. Bryant

Oregon (-7) vs. Liberty

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.