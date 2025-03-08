Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $300 Bonus, $1K No-Sweat for NBA, NCAAB, UFC

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo will set players up with one of two offers. Start betting on the NBA, NHL, college basketball, UFC 313 and more with a $300 bonus or 10 days of $100 no sweat bets.







New users in select states (AZ, MI, NJ and PA) can win $300 in bonuses by placing $30 worth of bets. All new players will be eligible for 10 consecutive days of $100 no sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook will have no shortage of options this weekend. There are tons of games in a variety of sports. We expect to see a lot of interest in UFC 313 on Saturday. night. Here is a deeper dive into the details of these offers.

Click here to register with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo and secure $300 in bonuses (AZ, MI, NJ, PA only) or start with 10 $100 no sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers 2 Sign-Up Options

This Fanatics Sportsbook offer will set new users up with a massive bonus. First off, all new users who sign up can grab the no sweat bets. New users will receive 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets. Losing on a no sweat bet will trigger a refund of up to $100.

As for the $300 bonus, this is only available to first-time players in Arizona, Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. All it takes is $30 worth of bets to win $300 in bonuses. New users will win these bonuses no matter the outcome of the original wager.

How to Register for This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Instead, follow the step-by-step instructions below to sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Create a new account and make a cash deposit using any of the preferred payment methods.

Bet $30 to win $300 in bonuses (AZ, MI, NJ, PA only) or start with the 10 days of $100 no sweat bets.

Players who lose on a no sweat bet will receive up to $100 back in bonuses.

UFC 313 Odds

Fanatics Sportsbook will have competitive odds a wide range of markets available for UFC 313. Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight belt against Magomed Ankalaev at the co-main event. Anything can happen when two fighters step into the octagon. One punch, kick, elbow or takedown can flip a fight on its head. Here is a quick look at the main card at UFC 313:

Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo

King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy

