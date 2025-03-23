Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $300 Bonus, $1K No-Sweat Bets for March Madness Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Register through our Fanatics Sportsbook promo links and start with a $30 bet in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV. Win or lose, a $300 bonus will be added to your account. New users in remaining states can activate $1,000 worth of no-sweat bets for March Madness.

Every team that won their opening-round matchup on Thursday will hit the floor again on Saturday. Winners will move on to the Sweet 16.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for CBB Round of 32

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in Select States Only) In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Rewards Surge, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Create an account and make your initial bet with one of the welcome bonuses. Then, take advantage of the Rewards Surge and apply 10 profit boosts to bets on Saturday. These boosts range from 10% to 50%.

All the top seeds are still in the tournament, but some have No. 2 Alabama on upset alert as they go up against No. 7 St. Mary’s as a 6.5-point favorite this evening.

Continue using your bonus for action on Sunday. Key games include No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 1 Duke and No. 8 UConn vs. No. 1 Florida. Try placing future bet on the championship before the Sweet 16 begins.

How to Unlock the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Take these steps to start betting on March Madness. It only takes a couple of minutes to complete registration.

Fill in the required info to confirm your identity and age. It will ask for your full name, email, date of birth and residential address. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit.

Place your initial $30 bet if you are in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA or WV to lock-in a $300 bonus. And wager up to $100 for the next 10 days in all other states. A losing bet will cause a bonus refund.

Get a Share of $5 Million in FanCash

Opt-in to the $5 Million FanCash Drop to win a portion of the jackpot. The FanCash that you receive can be exchanged for bonus bets or merchandise on Fanatics.com. Shop for jerseys, hats and other apparel of your favorite teams. Fanatics has also released a special competition that is awarding a customer with a chance to meet up with Jalen Rose in San Antonio.

