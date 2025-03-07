DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus Bets for NBA, UFC 313 This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Basketball fans can raise the bar on the NBA this weekend with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. This is an opportunity for new players to secure a $150 instant bonus.







New users can grab this promo and start with a $5 wager on the NBA or any other sport. This will trigger a $150 bonus instantly ahead of games like Knicks-Clippers, Suns-Nuggets and more. New players will receive six $25 bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook should be a top option for NBA fans on Friday night and throughout the season. The Knicks are in Los Angeles to play the Clippers following a loss to the Lakers in overtime Thursday, but there are plenty of games to choose from.

Activate this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 to win $150 in bonuses instantly. Click here to access this offer.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $150 Instant Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through These Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos Shaq’s Boost of the Week, Knicks-Lakers SGP Boost, CBB SGP Boost, PGA Tour Live Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Instant gratification is rare in sports betting, but that is exactly what new users can get on DraftKings Sportsbook. Start with a $5 wager on any game in any sport to win $150 in bonuses.

From there, use these bonus bets to get a feel for the DraftKings Sportsbook app. There are options in the NBA, NHL, college basketball, tennis, golf and more.

College basketball conference tournaments are already underway and the NCAA Tournament is right around the corner. In other words, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of this offer.

How to Get Started With This DraftKings Promo Code

Creating a new account with DraftKings Sportsbook is a breeze. There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Start signing up by clicking on any of the links on this page, including here .

. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to create a new account.

Deposit $5 or more to qualify for this offer. Online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card and Apple Pay are all popular payment methods.

Bet $5 on the NBA or any other sport to win $150 in bonuses instantly (paid out as six $25 bonus bets).

Knicks vs. Clippers Betting Preview, Odds

There are more than a handful of NBA games on Friday night, but the best matchup may be taking place in Los Angeles for a second straight night. After the Knicks fell to the Lakers, Jalen Brunson and the Knicks are a 7.5-point underdog against the Clippers.

Los Angeles is favored to win this game at home, but we know that anything can happen in the NBA. Here is a look at the current DraftKings Sportsbook odds for this Knicks-Lakers matchup.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.