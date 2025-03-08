Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for NBA, NCAAB, UFC 313

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Go big on any game on Saturday with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP2DYW. Set up a new account and start with a $1 bet to win 10 100% profit boosts. Click here to start the registration process.







New users who start with this $1 bet will be able to double their winnings with each profit boost. Apply these 100% profit boosts to $25 bets and get double the winnings with a win.

Anyone who takes advantage of this Caesars Sportsbook promo will have a head start on the action this weekend. We also recommend checking out the different odds boosts available for Saturday’s games, including UFC 313. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Click here to register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP2DYW and bet $1 to win 10 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP2DYW: How to Sign Up

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, 50% NBA SGP Boost, 50% NHL Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Before we dive into the different matchups to choose from on Saturday, here is a breakdown of the registration process on Caesars Sportsbook:

Click here , choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW.

, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW. Fill out the required information sections to set up a new user profile (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash using any of the available payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)

Bet $1 on any game to win 10 100% profit boosts no matter the outcome of the selected game.

Use these profit boosts to double your winnings on $25 wagers throughout the weekend.

Double Your Winnings on UFC 313, College Basketball + NBA

This unique opportunity will set up players with 10 profit boosts to use on the NBA, UFC 313, college basketball, NHL or any other sport. Remember, players who use a 100% profit boost on a $25 wager will get double the winnings.

Of course, picking a winner is easier said than done in sports betting, but it’s easy to see the value in this offer. With so many options in a variety of sports, there should be something for everyone on Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 313 Odds Boosts on Caesars Sportsbook

UFC 313 is a jam-packed card with tons of star power. Alex Pereira will defend his light heavyweight belt against Magomed Ankalaev in the co-main event. There are a handful of odds boosts available on Caesars Sportsbook for this UFC 313 pay-per-view event. Take a closer look at some of the most intriguing options:

Curtis Blaydes, Rei Tsuruya, Armen Petrosyan & Mairon Santos All Win: +675

Justin Gaethje Win By KO/TKO/DQ vs Rafael Fiziev: +360

Magomed Ankalaev, Rafael Fiziev, Ignacio Bahamondes & Mauricio Ruffy All Win: +650

Iasmin Lucindo Win By Submission vs Amanda Lemos: +675

Jalin Turner Wins Fight in Round 1 vs Ignacio Bahamondes: +450

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.