BNP Paribas Open Results

Wednesday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from…

Wednesday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Ben Shelton (11), United States, def. Brandon Nakashima (32), United States, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Francisco Cerundolo (25), Argentina, def. Alex de Minaur (9), Australia, 7-5, 6-3.

Jack Draper (13), Britain, def. Taylor Fritz (3), United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, def. Grigor Dimitrov (14), Bulgaria, 6-1, 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Coco Gauff (3), United States, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Madison Keys (5), United States, def. Donna Vekic (19), Croatia, 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Sonay Kartal, Britain, 6-1, 6-2.

Liudmila Samsonova (24), Russia, def. Jasmine Paolini (6), Italy, 6-0, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (1), El Salvador, def. Lorenzo Sonego and Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Fernando Romboli, Brazil, and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, def. Yuki Bhambri, India, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 10-8.

Evan King and Christian Harrison, United States, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (7), Argentina, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, and Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, and Jiri Lehecka, Czechia, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czechia, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Sofia Kenin (8), United States, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Mixed Doubles

Round of 16

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, 7-6, 6-2.

John Peers, Australia, and Diana Shnaider, Russia, def. Matthew Ebden and Storm Hunter, Australia, 6-3, 3-6, 10-3.

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinals

Neal Skupski, Britain, and Desirae Krawczyk (4), United States, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Carson Branstine, Canada, 6-3, 7-5.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Mate Pavic (3), Croatia, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 4-6, 7-6, 10-4.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.