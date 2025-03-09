Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sunday's slate of NBA and NHL action will give new players plenty of options when using BetMGM's latest offer. New players who sign up here with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 will activate a $1,500 first-bet offer.







BetMGM’s first-bet offer will essentially give you two opportunities to earn your first win. That’s because if your initial cash wager on the NBA or NHL loses, you’ll collect up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

The NBA’s offering of games today might be the best in weeks. The Denver Nuggets will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a meeting of two MVP favorites. Elsewhere, the Bucks will host the Cavs and the Kings will take on the Clippers. Over in the NHL, Alex Ovechkin’s chase for the all-time goal scoring record will continue against the Seattle Kraken, while the Vegas Golden Knights welcome the Los Angeles Kings to town.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Score $1,500 Sunday Promo for NBA, NHL

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Odds Boosts, College Basketball Parlay Boost Token, Golf Odds Boost Token Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On March 9, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM has the largest offer of its kind in a very crowded legal online sports betting market. With a maximum bonus bet backing of up to $1,500, you can wager any amount knowing you’ll get back your stake in bonus bets if your wager loses. To make this offer even more enticing, BetMGM will give you the freedom to pick any game or player market.

As such, you can wager $40 on the Thunder to beat the Nuggets, Alex Ovechkin to score a goal, or Donovan Mitchell to score 30+ points. If your bet loses, you would receive a $40 bonus bet refund. You could instead bet up to $1,500 on any of these markets and receive a bonus bet refund of the same amount with a loss.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Signing up with BetMGM is a really simple process. If you want to get in on the action today, you’ll need to sign up for an account by completing the steps below:

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Fill out the required personal information fields with your full legal name, residential address, date of birth, and phone number.

Make a deposit of at least $10.

Navigate to the matchup of your choice.

Place an initial cash wager of up to $1,500.

If your first bet wins, you’ll collect a cash profit and get back your stake. A loss would trigger a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500.

Featured SGPs for Sunday

Within individual matchups in the BetMGM app, you’ll find a number of featured same-game parlays. This includes choices like:

Oklahoma City Thunder to cover -7.5, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to score 30+ points and record 5+ rebounds (+360)

Kevin Durant to score 25+ points and record 3+ assists and Devin Booker to score 25+ points and record 7+ assists (+375)

Klay Thompson to score 20+ points, record 5+ rebounds, and make 4+ three-pointers, and over 228.5 total points in Suns vs. Mavericks (+550)

Jets to win, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each to score a goal (+700)

Nikola Jokic to score 30+ points and record 10+ assists and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to score 30+ points and record 7+ assists (+725)

Nikola Jokic to score 30+ points, record 13+ rebounds, and record 13+ assists (+1150)

