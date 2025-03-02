Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Get $150 NBA, NHL, UFC Promo

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services A huge night of NBA action is set for Sunday and you can use bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to lock in one of two great offers. Register here with this code to get a guaranteed bonus or first-bet safety net.







New players who sign up with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 will get to choose between two very different promos. On one hand, you could secure a $150 guaranteed bonus with a $5+ bet on any game or bout. On the other hand, you could choose the first-bet safety net and secure a bonus bet refund of up to $1,000 if your first bet settles as a loss.

Among the nine games taking place in the NBA Sunday are Knicks-Heat and Lakers-Clippers. The NHL has a handful of games on tap as well, providing ample opportunities to deploy either of these two offers.

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets or a $1,000 first-bet safety net for the NBA or NHL.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Get $150 NBA, NHL Promo

Bet365 has a pair of new user offers for prospective bettors to choose from. The $1,000 first-bet safety net is especially valuable to players who want to place a cash wager with a second chance at the ready. Losing that first bet would trigger a bonus bet refund. Other players will check out the bet $5, get $150 guaranteed bonus offer, which comes with $150 in bonus bets win or lose.

The good news is that each offer from bet365 can be applied to betting markets in any league. If you want to throw down a $5 bet on the Lakers to win, an NHL player to score a goal, or Luka Doncic to hit the over on his point total, you can. No matter how the bet settles, you’ll get $150 in bonus bets. If you opt instead to bet on any of these markets with a first-bet safety net, you’ll receive a bonus bet refund of up to $1,000 if your wager loses.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Follow the steps in the registration guide below to get signed up for a bet365 account. From there, you’ll get to choose the best new user offer for you.

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Set up an account by providing your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth to verify your identity.

Make an initial deposit of $10 or more.

Head to the game of your choice.

Place a wager that corresponds to the offer you select.

If your first $5+ bet with the bet and get offer wins, you’ll collect a $150 bonus, your stake, and a cash profit. Losing that bet would still earn you $150 in bonus bets. If you pick the first-bet safety net and the wager loses, you’ll get back up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Sunday Bet Boosts

Bet365 has quite a few Bet Boosts available for Sunday’s action. Here are just a few of the top choices available:

Lakers to win and Luka Doncic to record 30+ points, 7+ assists and 7+ rebounds (boosted to +550)

LeBron James and James Harden to record 25+ points and 7+ assists (+550)

Clippers to win and Kawhi Leonard record 20+ points and 7+ rebounds (+600)

