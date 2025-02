Sunday, Feb. 2 EAST Virginia 70, Syracuse 67 SOUTH Davidson 54, VCU 51 Notre Dame 89, Louisville 71 South Carolina…

Sunday, Feb. 2

EAST

Virginia 70, Syracuse 67

SOUTH

Davidson 54, VCU 51

Notre Dame 89, Louisville 71

South Carolina 83, Auburn 66

MIDWEST

Indiana 76, Nebraska 60

Michigan 80, Oregon 48

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.