Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Super Bowl Deposit Match for Chiefs-Eagles

Super Bowl 59 goes down tonight in New Orleans as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles clash for the second time in three years. You can sign up here with Underdog promo code WTOP to get a deposit match of up to $1,000 for the Big Game.







Prospective players who use Underdog promo code WTOP when signing up for an account will secure a deposit match of up to $1,000. Any bonus credit earned through this match can then be applied to entries.

It all comes down to this. Kansas City can make history with their third-straight Super Bowl win. Standing in their way are Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia’s ultimate X-factor is Saquon Barkley, who eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards in the regular season and has been just as explosive in the playoffs. It remains to be seen whether Patrick Mahomes has some magic left.

Underdog’s meteoric rise to the top of the DFS industry should come as no surprise. Their new user offer is the strongest available, essentially giving new players bonus credits just for making a deposit of at least $10. Simply put, this offer blows virtually every other one out of the water.

When you make your initial deposit, Underdog will match it at a 50% rate with bonus credit. If you were to add $50 to your account ahead of Super Bowl 59, Underdog would credit your account with an additional $25. A $200 deposit would earn you $100 in bonus credit, while a $1,000 deposit would receive a $500 match. If you want to get a full $1,000 deposit match, you’ll need to add $2,000+ to your account. Keep in mind that your cash deposit and the bonus credit can then be used on entries for Super Bowl 59 and more.

How to Sign Up with Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Registering for an account with Underdog is a straightforward process that should only take a few minutes to complete. If you want to take advantage of a $1,000 deposit match, complete the steps below:

and enter Underdog promo code WTOP. Fill out the required personal information fields with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth to confirm your identity.

Set up an account by providing an email address and creating an account password.

Accept a geolocation verification request to confirm you’re in a state with Underdog.

Select online banking or one of the other available deposit methods.

Add $10 or more to your account to qualify for the deposit match.

Build your first entry.

No-Sweat Gimme Pick for Super Bowl 59

If you’re looking for a no-brainer pick to add to your first entry, Underdog has you covered. There’s a Gimme Pick of Travis Kelce’s total yards at 0.5. Given how involved he is in Kansas City’s offense, him getting more that 0.5 total yards is about as close as it gets to a lock. The only thing to keep in mind is that you can only use this Gimme Pick in your opening entry. Simply opt into the Big Game No-Sweat promo for the Super Bowl and build a $5+ entry. In the event that your entry loses, you’ll collect bonus credit for another time.

18+ and present in participating states.