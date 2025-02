NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 8½ (231½) New York at GOLDEN STATE 8 (230) Dallas at INDIANA…

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 8½ (231½) New York at GOLDEN STATE 8 (230) Dallas at INDIANA 4 (231½) LA Clippers at ORLANDO 12½ (215½) Washington Detroit 3 (237½) at ATLANTA at MILWAUKEE 5 (220½) Miami at TORONTO 1 (227½) Phoenix at NEW ORLEANS 1½ (239½) San Antonio at CLEVELAND 5 (249½) Memphis Oklahoma City 9½ (228½) at MINNESOTA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Colgate 4½ at LOYOLA (MD) at BUCKNELL 6½ Army North Texas 5½ at SOUTH FLORIDA at ST. JOHN’S 4½ UConn at IONA 1½ Merrimack at NORTHERN KENTUCKY 8½ IU Indianapolis Purdue 3½ at INDIANA at SAINT PETER’S 1½ Sacred Heart at WICHITA STATE 4½ Tulane at MEMPHIS 8½ Florida Atlantic at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 9½ UMKC at EAST CAROLINA 7½ UTSA at UAB 9½ Temple at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 13½ Green Bay at ROBERT MORRIS 1½ Milwaukee at NAVY 5½ Holy Cross Quinnipiac 3½ at MANHATTAN at MARIST 8½ Niagara at SIENA 12½ Canisius Xavier 9 at SETON HALL at MOUNT ST. MARY’S 5½ Rider at OAKLAND 2½ Cleveland State at UCLA 6½ Ohio State at CREIGHTON 11½ Georgetown at UCF 3½ Utah at KANSAS STATE 6½ Arizona State Drake 1½ at NORTHERN IOWA at RUTGERS 2½ USC

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Edmonton -118 at WASHINGTON -102 New York -144 at PITTSBURGH +120 at TAMPA BAY -275 Seattle +220 at DETROIT -192 Anaheim +158 Colorado -146 at ST. LOUIS +122 at NASHVILLE -114 New Jersey -105 Toronto -240 at CHICAGO +195 Dallas -137 at N.Y ISLANDERS +114 at UTAH -154 Vancouver +128 at CALGARY -220 San Jose +180

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.