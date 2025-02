NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Phoenix 4½ (239) at CHICAGO at PHILADELPHIA 10 (213½) Brooklyn at DENVER 7 (240½)…

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Phoenix 4½ (239) at CHICAGO at PHILADELPHIA 10 (213½) Brooklyn at DENVER 7 (240½) LA Lakers Houston 8 (229½) at UTAH at PORTLAND 5 (222½) Charlotte

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at DREXEL 1½ Charleston (SC) at FURMAN 11½ VMI at CINCINNATI 6½ TCU at WISCONSIN 8½ Oregon at UMBC 9½ NJIT at LOUISVILLE 13½ Florida State at TEXAS A&M 1½ Tennessee at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 13½ Richmond Central Michigan 3½ at WESTERN MICHIGAN at TEXAS TECH 11½ West Virginia Mississippi State 3½ at OKLAHOMA at APPALACHIAN STATE 3½ Marshall Maine 3½ at BINGHAMTON at CHICAGO STATE 1½ Wagner at CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 7½ South Carolina Upstate Fairleigh Dickinson 1½ at SAINT FRANCIS (PA) at CHATTANOOGA 19½ Citadel UNC Greensboro 3½ at MERCER at RICE 6½ Tulsa at N.C. A&T 2½ Stony Brook UNC Wilmington 5½ at HAMPTON at MINNESOTA 3½ Penn State at HOUSTON 12½ Iowa State Davidson 2½ at FORDHAM Wake Forest 4½ at NC STATE North Dakota State 4½ at NORTH DAKOTA Towson 1½ at CAMPBELL at LIBERTY 14½ Florida International Georgia Tech 3½ at BOSTON COLLEGE High Point 7½ at GARDNER-WEBB at WOFFORD 2½ East Tennessee State at TENNESSEE TECH 1½ Tennessee State Pittsburgh 2½ at NOTRE DAME at SAINT LOUIS 6½ Rhode Island at BALL STATE 9½ Buffalo at AIR FORCE 1½ Fresno State at UIC 7½ Evansville at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 4½ Sam Houston at SAMFORD 16½ Western Carolina at ARKANSAS STATE 20½ UL Monroe at MOREHEAD STATE 4½ Eastern Illinois at VANDERBILT 1½ Ole Miss at VCU 9½ George Mason South Carolina State 2½ at DELAWARE STATE at LITTLE ROCK 10½ Western Illinois at WYOMING 4½ San Jose State Portland State 3½ at WEBER STATE at JAMES MADISON 8½ Georgia Southern at NORTH CAROLINA 9½ Virginia Baylor 6½ at COLORADO Clemson 1½ at SMU at JACKSON STATE 7½ Alcorn State at UTAH VALLEY 6½ Seattle U at CENT. CONN. ST. 9½ Stonehill at SAINT BONAVENTURE 6½ Duquesne at DELAWARE 1½ Hofstra at IOWA 6½ Washington at NICHOLLS STATE 3½ UT Rio Grande Valley at NORTHERN ARIZONA 3½ Eastern Washington at LE MOYNE 1½ LIU at AUBURN 17½ Georgia at KANSAS 14½ Oklahoma State Howard 1½ at MORGAN STATE at AMERICAN 3½ Boston University at VERMONT 4½ UMass-Lowell at ALABAMA STATE 4½ Florida A&M at SE LOUISIANA 9½ East Texas A&M Lamar 1½ at HOUSTON CHRISTIAN Eastern Michigan 3½ at NORTHERN ILLINOIS Norfolk State 13½ at COPPIN STATE at RADFORD 6½ Presbyterian at TROY 15½ Coastal Carolina at SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 9½ Lindenwood at MCNEESE 10½ Texas A&M-CC at KENNESAW STATE 4½ New Mexico State at JACKSONVILLE STATE 3½ UTEP Oregon State 12½ at SAN DIEGO CSU Northridge 3½ at UC DAVIS UC Riverside 1½ at CAL POLY Bethune-Cookman 2½ at ALABAMA A&M at LAFAYETTE 1½ Lehigh at TEXAS STATE 1½ South Alabama Southern 2½ at GRAMBLING at PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 5½ UAPB at INCARNATE WORD 1½ SFA Akron 2½ at OHIO at MIAMI (FL) 2½ Virginia Tech Santa Clara 2½ at WASHINGTON STATE at BELMONT 6½ Indiana State at NEVADA 1½ Boise State at TEXAS SOUTHERN 23½ Mississippi Valley State Florida 10½ at LSU at GEORGE WASHINGTON 6½ UMass at BRADLEY 7½ Murray State at ALABAMA 9½ Kentucky Northwestern State 6½ at NEW ORLEANS at ELON 3½ William & Mary at ALBANY (NY) 12½ New Hampshire at PACIFIC 2½ Portland at OLD DOMINION 2½ Georgia State at ABILENE CHRISTIAN 7½ Utah Tech UCSB 7½ at LONG BEACH STATE at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 6½ Valparaiso Missouri 1½ at ARKANSAS at IDAHO STATE 11½ Sacramento State at WESTERN KENTUCKY 1½ Louisiana Tech St. Thomas 7½ at ORAL ROBERTS at NORTHERN COLORADO 9½ Idaho at DUKE 8½ Illinois at GRAND CANYON 9½ Cal Baptist at SOUTHERN MISS 4½ Louisiana at UTAH STATE 5½ San Diego State at UT ARLINGTON 6½ Tarleton State at GONZAGA 5½ Saint Mary’s (CA) Illinois State 3½ at MISSOURI STATE Butler 3½ at DEPAUL at OMAHA 5½ South Dakota Texas 2½ at SOUTH CAROLINA SIU-Edwardsville 5½ at SOUTHERN INDIANA at MONTANA STATE 2½ Montana at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 6½ Pepperdine UC Irvine 7½ at CSU BAKERSFIELD at STANFORD 5½ Cal at UCSD 15½ Hawaii at ARIZONA 7½ BYU Colorado State 2½ at UNLV

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT OFF Minnesota OFF Edmonton -200 at PHILADELPHIA +164 Washington -170 at PITTSBURGH +140 New York -122 at BUFFALO +102 at FLORIDA -235 Seattle +190 at NEW JERSEY OFF Dallas OFF Colorado -137 at NASHVILLE +114 Winnipeg -130 at ST. LOUIS +108 at BOSTON -205 Anaheim +168 at OTTAWA -176 Montreal +146 at COLUMBUS -172 Chicago +142 Carolina -118 at TORONTO -102 at LOS ANGELES -170 Utah +140 at VEGAS -178 Vancouver +146

