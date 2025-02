COLLEGE BASKETBALL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at PITTSBURGH 12½ Miami (FL) Clemson 3½ at FLORIDA STATE at FURMAN 2½ UNC…

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at PITTSBURGH 12½ Miami (FL) Clemson 3½ at FLORIDA STATE at FURMAN 2½ UNC Greensboro at TEXAS A&M 8½ Arkansas at UMASS 1½ Saint Bonaventure at TULANE 4½ Rice at XAVIER 12½ DePaul at GEORGE MASON 4½ Saint Joseph’s (PA) UMass-Lowell 9½ at NEW HAMPSHIRE Illinois State 1½ at INDIANA STATE at PURDUE 5½ Wisconsin Bucknell 1½ at LAFAYETTE at BRYANT 11½ UMBC Colgate 3½ at BOSTON UNIVERSITY at CENT. CONN. ST. 11½ Saint Francis (PA) at TENNESSEE 12½ Vanderbilt Colgate 3½ at BOSTON UNIVERSITY at NAVY 2½ Army at NORTH ALABAMA 6½ Jacksonville Samford 1½ at WOFFORD at PENN STATE 6½ Washington Hofstra 1½ at HAMPTON Bowling Green 1½ at BUFFALO at BUTLER 3½ Georgetown at ROBERT MORRIS 2½ Purdue Fort Wayne at NORTH DAKOTA 5½ Oral Roberts Appalachian State 3½ at GEORGIA STATE Houston 1½ at ARIZONA at BAYLOR 8½ West Virginia at LIU 3½ Fairleigh Dickinson at LE MOYNE 5½ Chicago State at MAINE 2½ Vermont Charleston (SC) 8½ at N.C. A&T at VIRGINIA TECH 1½ Virginia at NC STATE 8½ Boston College at WILLIAM & MARY 3½ Drexel at TOWSON 8½ Monmouth Binghamton 2½ at NJIT at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 12½ Denver James Madison 8½ at COASTAL CAROLINA at LEHIGH 4½ Holy Cross High Point 4½ at WINTHROP at BALL STATE 8½ Northern Illinois at DAYTON 10½ Duquesne Morehead State 1½ at WESTERN ILLINOIS Miami (OH) 6½ at WESTERN MICHIGAN UConn 14½ at SETON HALL UCF 1½ at COLORADO Southern Miss 4½ at UL MONROE Grand Canyon 8½ at UT ARLINGTON at LINDENWOOD 2½ Southern Indiana Gardner-Webb 5½ at SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE Texas Tech 9½ at OKLAHOMA STATE Lamar 3½ at EAST TEXAS A&M Missouri 2½ at GEORGIA at NORTHEASTERN 11½ Stony Brook at WESTERN CAROLINA 6½ Citadel at STONEHILL 6½ Mercyhurst Toledo 4½ at EASTERN MICHIGAN at SAM HOUSTON 1½ Kennesaw State Norfolk State 13½ at MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE East Carolina 3½ at CHARLOTTE at ALABAMA 1½ Auburn at NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 12½ Coppin State at DELAWARE STATE 1½ Howard at LOUISIANA TECH 3½ Jacksonville State at AMERICAN 4½ Loyola (MD) at GEORGIA TECH 3½ Cal at SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 8½ Morgan State at CSU BAKERSFIELD 9½ CSU Fullerton at DELAWARE 2½ Campbell at RHODE ISLAND 7½ La Salle at EASTERN KENTUCKY 3½ Queens at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 5½ Old Dominion at DAVIDSON 3½ George Washington at COLORADO STATE 9½ Wyoming at DUKE 18½ Stanford at IOWA STATE 12½ Cincinnati at USC 7½ Minnesota at SOUTH ALABAMA 6½ Texas State Northern Arizona 3½ at SACRAMENTO STATE Nicholls State 1½ at SE LOUISIANA at MERCER 7½ VMI at NORTHWESTERN STATE 2½ SFA North Florida 7½ at CENTRAL ARKANSAS at UNC ASHEVILLE 10½ Charleston Southern at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 4½ Tennessee State UT Martin 2½ at EASTERN ILLINOIS at TEXAS A&M-CC 5½ Incarnate Word at SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 6½ Tennessee Tech at AUSTIN PEAY 9½ Stetson at LIPSCOMB 6½ FGCU Northern Colorado 1½ at PORTLAND STATE at BETHUNE-COOKMAN 5½ Alcorn State at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY 4½ Houston Christian at GRAMBLING 1½ Texas Southern at SOUTHERN 13½ Prairie View A&M at LONGWOOD 6½ Presbyterian at OLE MISS 4½ Mississippi State McNeese 19½ at NEW ORLEANS Jackson State 2½ at FLORIDA A&M at TULSA 1½ UTSA at HARVARD 1½ Columbia at BROWN 4½ Pennsylvania North Carolina 6½ at SYRACUSE Villanova 2½ at PROVIDENCE at OREGON STATE 13½ Pacific at RICHMOND 1½ Fordham at SMU 7½ Wake Forest at OKLAHOMA 8½ LSU Alabama State 8½ at UAPB at BELLARMINE 1½ West Georgia Akron 5½ at CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNLV 8½ at FRESNO STATE at EASTERN WASHINGTON 2½ Idaho at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 1½ Belmont Alabama A&M 11½ at MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE at CHATTANOOGA 6½ East Tennessee State at UNC WILMINGTON 7½ Elon at UCSD 14½ UC Davis at CSU NORTHRIDGE 9½ Cal Poly at ARKANSAS STATE 5½ Troy Marshall 6½ at LOUISIANA at MONTANA STATE 3½ Idaho State at ARIZONA STATE 4½ TCU Seattle U 5½ at TARLETON STATE at UC RIVERSIDE 1½ UCSB at WESTERN KENTUCKY 2½ Middle Tennessee at YALE 10½ Princeton at ILLINOIS 5½ Michigan State at TEXAS 2½ Kentucky at ST. THOMAS 7½ Omaha at FLORIDA 14½ South Carolina Utah Valley 8½ at SOUTHERN UTAH at MONTANA 10½ Weber State at BYU 5½ Kansas State at NEW MEXICO STATE 6½ Florida International at CAL BAPTIST 11½ Utah Tech Liberty 1½ at UTEP at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 15½ Washington State at SAN DIEGO STATE 1½ Boise State San Francisco 13½ at SAN DIEGO at GONZAGA 26½ Pepperdine Kansas 6½ at UTAH Loyola Marymount 5½ at PORTLAND UC Irvine 5½ at HAWAII

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.