NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Indiana 9½ (240½) at WASHINGTON at BOSTON 8½ (232½) San Antonio at ORLANDO 11½…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Indiana 9½ (240½) at WASHINGTON at BOSTON 8½ (232½) San Antonio at ORLANDO 11½ (205½) Charlotte at NEW YORK 8½ (240) Atlanta Philadelphia 2 (212½) at BROOKLYN Cleveland 13½ (235½) at TORONTO Sacramento 4½ (238½) at NEW ORLEANS at OKLAHOMA CITY 13 (218½) Miami at MINNESOTA 6 (224½) Milwaukee Detroit 6 (236½) at CHICAGO at HOUSTON 7 (223½) Phoenix at DENVER 12 (233½) Portland LA Lakers 7½ (237½) at UTAH Golden State 5 (233½) at DALLAS at LA CLIPPERS 3½ (235½) Memphis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG East Tennessee State 10½ at WESTERN CAROLINA St. John’s 2½ at VILLANOVA Colgate 3½ at HOLY CROSS at WINTHROP 3½ Radford at NIAGARA 8½ Canisius Purdue Fort Wayne 1½ at YOUNGSTOWN STATE at RUTGERS 6½ Iowa Oakland 4½ at IU INDIANAPOLIS Wofford 13½ at CITADEL at RHODE ISLAND 2½ Saint Bonaventure UNC Asheville 9½ at SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE VCU 9½ at GEORGE WASHINGTON at UMASS 1½ Davidson at TCU 5½ Oklahoma State at CLEVELAND STATE 3½ Robert Morris at NAVY 1½ Lehigh at FURMAN 7½ Mercer at UNC GREENSBORO 10½ VMI at BUCKNELL 5½ Boston University at LOYOLA (MD) 1½ Army Dayton 8½ at FORDHAM at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 14½ La Salle Louisville 7½ at NC STATE at TEMPLE 7½ Tulsa at WAKE FOREST 7½ Florida State at GEORGIA TECH 1½ Stanford Ole Miss 4½ at SOUTH CAROLINA at BRADLEY 9½ Southern Illinois at CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 1½ Presbyterian at WICHITA STATE 5½ UTSA at SAMFORD 5½ Chattanooga Xavier 1½ at PROVIDENCE Belmont 3½ at VALPARAISO at MISSOURI STATE 4 Evansville at OHIO STATE 10½ Washington at ARKANSAS STATE 13½ Southern Miss Troy 8½ at LOUISIANA Drake 3½ at ILLINOIS STATE at DUKE 23½ Cal Notre Dame 5½ at BOSTON COLLEGE at MISSOURI 8½ Oklahoma at ARKANSAS 8½ LSU at TEXAS TECH 15½ Arizona State at NEW MEXICO 16½ Wyoming

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.