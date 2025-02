NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 8 (226½) Toronto New York 1 (238½) at INDIANA Detroit 4½ (237½)…

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 8 (226½) Toronto New York 1 (238½) at INDIANA Detroit 4½ (237½) at CHICAGO Memphis 4 (242½) at PHOENIX

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Iowa State 7½ at UCF Auburn 9½ at VANDERBILT Florida 1½ at MISSISSIPPI STATE at CINCINNATI 8½ Utah at NORTHERN ILLINOIS 1½ Buffalo Ohio 4½ at BOWLING GREEN at WEST VIRGINIA 1½ BYU Tennessee 2½ at KENTUCKY at KENT STATE 7½ Central Michigan UAB 2½ at EAST CAROLINA at BALL STATE 4½ Eastern Michigan at AKRON 16½ Western Michigan at MIAMI (FL) 1½ Syracuse at MIAMI (OH) 3½ Toledo at WEST VIRGINIA 1½ BYU at MICHIGAN 1½ Purdue at MURRAY STATE 1½ UIC Arizona 3½ at KANSAS STATE George Mason 1½ at SAINT LOUIS at ILLINOIS 5½ UCLA at LITTLE ROCK 5½ Southeast Missouri State at NORTHERN IOWA 8½ Indiana State at MARQUETTE 18½ DePaul Alabama 3½ at TEXAS at SMU 4½ Pittsburgh at USC 4½ Penn State at KANSAS 16½ Colorado Loyola Marymount 2½ at PEPPERDINE at CREIGHTON 3½ UConn at TEXAS A&M 8½ Georgia North Texas 6½ at RICE at MICHIGAN STATE 11½ Indiana at UNLV 15½ Air Force San Diego State 6½ at SAN JOSE STATE at UTAH STATE 5½ Colorado State at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 9½ Santa Clara at OREGON 8½ Northwestern

