NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 1½ 1½ (48½) at PHILADELPHIA

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 9½ (223½) Charlotte at MILWAUKEE 2½ (225½) Philadelphia at HOUSTON 10 (224½) Toronto

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MARYLAND 9½ Rutgers at VILLANOVA 2½ Xavier at SAINT BONAVENTURE 5½ George Washington at MEMPHIS 13½ Temple at SOUTH FLORIDA 1½ Wichita State at OKLAHOMA STATE 1½ Arizona State at NEBRASKA 2½ Ohio State at LA SALLE 1½ UMass

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -192 Utah +158 Tampa Bay -160 at MONTREAL +132

