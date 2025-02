NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 1½ 1½ (48½) at PHILADELPHIA NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 1½ 1½ (48½) at PHILADELPHIA

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 4 (226½) Houston Indiana 2½ (229½) at LA LAKERS Atlanta 5 (240½) at WASHINGTON at ORLANDO 1½ (218½) San Antonio at MINNESOTA 6 (216½) Portland Oklahoma City 2 (240½) at MEMPHIS Golden State 6½ (235½) at CHICAGO Boston 2½ (229½) at NEW YORK Denver 4 (233½) at PHOENIX at SACRAMENTO 7 (237½) New Orleans at LA CLIPPERS 13½ (223½) Utah

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Tennessee 5½ at OKLAHOMA Florida Atlantic 6½ at TULSA at DAVIDSON 8½ Richmond at IOWA STATE 15½ TCU at HOLY CROSS 1½ Boston University at GEORGETOWN 10½ Seton Hall at KENTUCKY 10½ South Carolina at MICHIGAN STATE 7½ Oregon at NOTRE DAME 7½ Virginia Tech Bucknell 1½ at ARMY at LAFAYETTE 1½ Navy NJIT 1½ at NEW HAMPSHIRE at VMI 8½ Citadel at WESTERN MICHIGAN 1½ Georgia Southern Youngstown State 7½ at DETROIT MERCY Lipscomb 4½ at QUEENS at MIAMI (OH) 1½ Troy at VANDERBILT 2½ Texas Wisconsin 5½ at IOWA at FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 4½ Wagner Michigan 2½ at INDIANA at LOUISVILLE 18½ Miami (FL) Yale 3½ at CORNELL Saint Francis (PA) 1½ at CHICAGO STATE at NORTHERN KENTUCKY 1½ Robert Morris Wofford 2½ at MERCER Kansas 4½ at KANSAS STATE at EASTERN MICHIGAN 3½ Old Dominion at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 1½ UIC Louisiana Tech 3½ at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL at COLGATE 6½ Loyola (MD) at BOWLING GREEN 4½ Coastal Carolina at MANHATTAN 3½ Saint Peter’s at BAYLOR 10½ UCF UNC Wilmington 3½ at DREXEL at QUINNIPIAC 11½ Niagara Bryant 7½ at BINGHAMTON at MAINE 5½ UMBC North Alabama 9½ at WEST GEORGIA at GARDNER-WEBB 5½ Charleston Southern at NORTHERN ILLINOIS 1½ Louisiana William & Mary 1½ at DELAWARE at AKRON 6½ South Alabama at LIU 3½ Stonehill Georgia State 2½ at BUFFALO Little Rock 3½ at MOREHEAD STATE at TOLEDO 1½ James Madison at CREIGHTON 2½ Marquette Winthrop 8½ at SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE at LEHIGH 1½ American at BALL STATE 2½ Southern Miss at DARTMOUTH 1½ Harvard at COLUMBIA 2½ Brown at KENT STATE 1½ Arkansas State at OHIO 5½ Appalachian State North Dakota State 1½ at OMAHA at LONGWOOD 3½ Radford at BUTLER 3½ Providence at NORTH TEXAS 9½ Tulane at CLEVELAND STATE 1½ Milwaukee at MERRIMACK 15½ Canisius at MERCYHURST 3½ Le Moyne at SYRACUSE 7½ Boston College Rice 1½ at CHARLOTTE at MISSOURI 4½ Texas A&M St. Thomas 10½ at DENVER Murray State 2½ at VALPARAISO Towson 5½ at MONMOUTH at NICHOLLS STATE 10½ East Texas A&M at JACKSON STATE 20½ Mississippi Valley State at HOFSTRA 11½ Stony Brook Houston 14½ at COLORADO UNLV 2½ at WYOMING at UNC GREENSBORO 14½ Western Carolina at TENNESSEE TECH 5½ Eastern Illinois Eastern Kentucky 7½ at STETSON at ALCORN STATE 9½ UAPB at LIBERTY 10½ Sam Houston at UCLA 9½ Penn State New Mexico 16½ at AIR FORCE at NORTH CAROLINA 4½ Pittsburgh at AUBURN 9½ Florida at EAST TENNESSEE STATE 1½ Samford at GEORGE MASON 7½ Rhode Island at NORTHEASTERN 7½ Hampton at UTAH VALLEY 13½ Tarleton State North Carolina Central 1½ at HOWARD at TENNESSEE STATE 7½ Lindenwood at CHATTANOOGA 5½ Furman at UT MARTIN 8½ Western Illinois at ALABAMA STATE 3½ Grambling at HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 10½ New Orleans at CENTRAL MICHIGAN 1½ Texas State Southern 7½ at ALABAMA A&M at KENNESAW STATE 3½ Middle Tennessee at JACKSONVILLE STATE 3½ Western Kentucky at IDAHO 7½ Sacramento State at MCNEESE 17½ Northwestern State at AUSTIN PEAY 7½ Central Arkansas FGCU 1½ at NORTH FLORIDA at WEST VIRGINIA 7½ Utah at BELMONT 7½ Missouri State Portland State 2½ at EASTERN WASHINGTON Wake Forest 2½ at CAL Bethune-Cookman 2½ at PRAIRIE VIEW A&M at VIRGINIA 1½ Georgia Tech Texas A&M-CC 2½ at SFA at INCARNATE WORD 2½ SE Louisiana at UMKC 3½ North Dakota at NORTHERN IOWA 5½ Illinois State Loyola Chicago 1½ at DUQUESNE at GEORGIA 1½ Mississippi State at CHARLESTON (SC) 3½ Elon at CINCINNATI 1½ BYU at WASHINGTON STATE 10½ Pepperdine at TEXAS SOUTHERN 8½ Florida A&M at DRAKE 13½ Indiana State Illinois 7½ at MINNESOTA Duke 6½ at CLEMSON Sacred Heart 1½ at FAIRFIELD at MARIST 4½ Iona at HIGH POINT 10½ UNC Asheville at PURDUE FORT WAYNE 16½ Green Bay at SANTA CLARA 20½ San Diego at STANFORD 6½ NC State Vermont 1½ at ALBANY (NY) at WRIGHT STATE 9½ IU Indianapolis at LAMAR 3½ UT Rio Grande Valley CSU Northridge 9½ at LONG BEACH STATE at JACKSONVILLE 14½ Bellarmine East Carolina 1½ at UTSA Bradley 5½ at EVANSVILLE Grand Canyon 4½ at CAL BAPTIST Montana 1½ at NORTHERN ARIZONA Gonzaga 25½ at PACIFIC at SEATTLE U 8½ UT Arlington South Dakota 1½ at ORAL ROBERTS at NORTHERN COLORADO 6½ Montana State Southeast Missouri State 2½ at SOUTHERN INDIANA Abilene Christian 1½ at SOUTHERN UTAH Ole Miss 5½ at LSU Alabama 5½ at ARKANSAS UC Davis 5½ at CSU FULLERTON San Francisco 3½ at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT Idaho State 1½ at WEBER STATE at NEW MEXICO STATE 1½ UTEP at COLORADO STATE 1½ San Diego State Saint Mary’s (CA) 4½ at OREGON STATE UCSD 1½ at UC IRVINE at UC RIVERSIDE 8½ CSU Bakersfield at UCSB 5½ Hawaii at WASHINGTON 2½ Northwestern at ARIZONA 3½ Texas Tech

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -230 Utah +188 Tampa Bay -146 at DETROIT +122 New Jersey -152 at MONTREAL +126 Vegas -154 at BOSTON +128 at FLORIDA -194 Ottawa +160 at PHILADELPHIA -150 Pittsburgh +125 Toronto -142 at VANCOUVER +118 at ST. LOUIS -255 Chicago +205 New York -156 at COLUMBUS +130 at MINNESOTA -156 N.Y Islanders +130 at NASHVILLE -152 Buffalo +126 Dallas -285 at SAN JOSE +230 at CALGARY -132 Seattle +110 at LOS ANGELES -315 Anaheim +250

