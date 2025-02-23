All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 43 29 9 4 1 63 152 108…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 43 29 9 4 1 63 152 108 Peoria 40 28 7 2 3 61 161 92 Roanoke 41 26 11 2 2 56 153 115 Fayetteville 42 22 16 3 1 48 121 143 Birmingham 42 20 18 3 1 44 125 129 Knoxville 44 19 19 4 2 44 124 153 Evansville 42 19 18 2 3 43 116 129 Quad City 42 17 21 2 2 38 124 151 Macon 42 17 22 3 0 37 104 128 Pensacola 44 14 23 3 4 35 121 153

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham 5, Fayetteville 2

Roanoke 3, Macon 1

Huntsville 4, Knoxville 2

Evansville 4, Pensacola 3

Peoria 7, Quad City 3

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Birmingham 2

Roanoke 3, Macon 1

Huntsville 4, Knoxville 3

Evansville 3, Pensacola 2

Quad City 3, Peoria 2

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.

