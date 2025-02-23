All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|43
|29
|9
|4
|1
|63
|152
|108
|Peoria
|40
|28
|7
|2
|3
|61
|161
|92
|Roanoke
|41
|26
|11
|2
|2
|56
|153
|115
|Fayetteville
|42
|22
|16
|3
|1
|48
|121
|143
|Birmingham
|42
|20
|18
|3
|1
|44
|125
|129
|Knoxville
|44
|19
|19
|4
|2
|44
|124
|153
|Evansville
|42
|19
|18
|2
|3
|43
|116
|129
|Quad City
|42
|17
|21
|2
|2
|38
|124
|151
|Macon
|42
|17
|22
|3
|0
|37
|104
|128
|Pensacola
|44
|14
|23
|3
|4
|35
|121
|153
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Birmingham 5, Fayetteville 2
Roanoke 3, Macon 1
Huntsville 4, Knoxville 2
Evansville 4, Pensacola 3
Peoria 7, Quad City 3
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville 3, Birmingham 2
Roanoke 3, Macon 1
Huntsville 4, Knoxville 3
Evansville 3, Pensacola 2
Quad City 3, Peoria 2
Sunday’s Games
Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Evansville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Macon at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.
