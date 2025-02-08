All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|36
|26
|5
|2
|3
|57
|144
|79
|Huntsville
|37
|25
|8
|4
|0
|54
|135
|90
|Fayetteville
|39
|21
|15
|2
|1
|45
|115
|134
|Roanoke
|35
|20
|11
|2
|2
|44
|132
|106
|Knoxville
|38
|19
|15
|2
|2
|42
|114
|132
|Quad City
|38
|16
|18
|2
|2
|36
|116
|137
|Birmingham
|36
|16
|17
|2
|1
|35
|104
|117
|Evansville
|37
|15
|17
|2
|3
|35
|99
|114
|Macon
|39
|16
|20
|3
|0
|35
|97
|119
|Pensacola
|39
|13
|21
|2
|3
|31
|108
|136
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Peoria 3, Quad City 2
Roanoke 5, Huntsville 3
Friday’s Games
Huntsville 4, Fayetteville 3
Roanoke 9, Knoxville 2
Macon 3, Pensacola 2
Peoria 3, Evansville 0
Quad City 6, Birmingham 2
Saturday’s Games
Huntsville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
