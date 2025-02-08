All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 36 26 5 2 3 57 144 79…

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 36 26 5 2 3 57 144 79 Huntsville 37 25 8 4 0 54 135 90 Fayetteville 39 21 15 2 1 45 115 134 Roanoke 35 20 11 2 2 44 132 106 Knoxville 38 19 15 2 2 42 114 132 Quad City 38 16 18 2 2 36 116 137 Birmingham 36 16 17 2 1 35 104 117 Evansville 37 15 17 2 3 35 99 114 Macon 39 16 20 3 0 35 97 119 Pensacola 39 13 21 2 3 31 108 136

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Peoria 3, Quad City 2

Roanoke 5, Huntsville 3

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 4, Fayetteville 3

Roanoke 9, Knoxville 2

Macon 3, Pensacola 2

Peoria 3, Evansville 0

Quad City 6, Birmingham 2

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

