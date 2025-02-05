Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Super Bowl Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Create an account with our Kalshi promo code to secure a $10 bonus. Pick the winner of the Super Bowl and predict other outcomes, such as commercials and which songs will be performed during halftime.

Kalshi is under the Commodities Futures Trading Commission umbrella, making it available to sports fans in every state. This is especially nice for those located in Texas, California and other states that haven’t legalized sportsbook apps.

Register here to use our Kalshi promo code WTOP.

Kalshi Promo Code: How to Buy Chiefs-Eagles Contracts

There has been some movement in the Super Bowl markets over the past few days. The Chiefs now have a 53% chance to win, while the Eagles are at 49%.

Let’s say you want to buy 100 contracts for the Eagles. It would cost $50 after the small $1 fee, and you would receive $100 ($50 profit) if Philadelphia happens to win on Sunday night.

You’ll also have options to sell your contracts during the game. For example, the price for the Eagles will increase if they get off to a great start. You can choose to sell your contracts for a profit before the game is over. There is a leaderboard that shows which customers are having the best day, week and month.

Steps for Using Our Kalshi Promo Code

The Chiefs are looking to win their third-straight Super Bowl, while the Eagles can win it all in their first season with Saquon Barkley. Use this new, exciting way to make trades on the Big Game by taking these easy steps.

Sign up here to use our Kalshi promo code WTOP. Enter your full legal name, birthdate and other basic account information. Make a deposit with a debit card, bank transfer, wire transfer or crypto. Buy 100 contracts.

Kalshi will give you the $10 bonus after purchasing your first 100 contracts. There are other markets available for politics, award shows, economics and much more.

Markets for the Halftime Show, Commercials

The Super Bowl is about much more than just the game between the Eagles and Chiefs. Buy contracts on Kalshi for which companies you think will have commercials during the game, such as Apple and Verizon.

Kendrick Lamar will be performing in the halftime show this year. Make predictions on which songs he will do and other artists to make an appearance. Will Lil’ Wayne drop in during the show in his hometown? Or will it be Future, Travis Scott, J Cole or another big name in rap?

Get a $10 bonus to use toward the Super Bowl winner, commercials and halftime show.