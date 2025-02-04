FanDuel Promo Code: Use $5 Bet to Score $200 Bonus for Super Bowl

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up with this FanDuel promo code offer will set up new players during Super Bowl week. New users can start with bonuses to use on the NBA, Eagles-Chiefs or any other available market. Register here to access this offer.







New players will qualify for a 40-1 odds boost with this promo. Start with a $5 bet on any game in any sport to get $200 in bonuses with a win.

This is a massive odds boost for players to use on a wide range of options. FanDuel Sportsbook also has other ways to bet on the Super Bowl this weekend. Set up a new account, grab this offer and go big on the games this week.

Click here to secure this FanDuel promo code offer. Next, bet $5 to get $200 in bonuses with a win.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus With a Win

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos $5 Million TD Jackpot, NBA SGP Profit Boost, Kick of Destiny 3, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There is nothing complicated about this FanDuel promo. Create a new account and start with a $5 wager on any game. Remember, anyone who picks a winner with this boost will receive $200 in bonuses.

Of course, nothing is guaranteed, but this 40-1 boost applies to any team in any sport. Players can use this boost on a heavy favorite like the Houston Rockets. Place a $5 bet on the Rockets and get $200 in bonuses with a win. Existing users would need to risk $780 on Houston’s moneyline to win $200.

How to Claim This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Signing up with this offer is a quick and hassle-free process. Access this offer without the need for a promo code by following these simple steps:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Answer the required information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Place a $5 wager on the Super Bowl, NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other sport.

Players who pick a winner will receive $200 in bonuses.

Other Ways to Bet on Super Bowl LIX

This new promo is a perfect place to start, but there are other Super Bowl LIX options available in the app. There is a $5 million touchdown jackpot available for football fans. Opt into this offer and use a touchdown sweepstakes token on any available player. If the selected guy scores the first touchdown of the game, customers will receive a share of $2.5 million in bonuses. Anyone who picks the last touchdown scorer of the game will receive a share of $2.5 million in bonuses. Keep an eye out on the different in-app offers like this one as we approach kickoff on Sunday.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.