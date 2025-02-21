Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The NBA takes center stage on Friday, and there's a new FanDuel promo code offer for prospective bettors. If you sign up here with FanDuel, you'll receive a three-figure bonus with a win.







New users who register through the FanDuel promo code links on this page will activate a bet $5, get $150 bonus offer. If your first cash bet wins, you’ll secure a 30x return in bonus bets for the NBA, NHL, and more.

If you’re looking for some high-quality matchup on tonight’s nine-game slate, the good news is there are a few. The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Orlando Magic in one of the first games of the night. Elsewhere, the Cleveland Cavaliers will play host to the New York Knicks. The top game out west is Timberwolves-Rockets, though Warriors-Kings could be a good one, as they battle for a potential spot in the postseason.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 NBA Friday Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus If Your Bet Wins In-App Promos NBA 30% Profit Boost, 30 on 30 Profit Boosts, Soccer 30% SGP Profit Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 21, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

FanDuel Sportsbook has one of the most impressive new user offers in legal online sports betting. A simple $5+ bet on any NBA game tonight will earn you $150 in bonus bets as long as your bet wins. This includes game markets and player props. As such, you can bet on a heavy favorite or bet on a player prop with a high likelihood of winning.

For example, the Cavaliers are an 8.5-point favorite at home against the Knicks. At -330 odds, it would usually take a $495 wager to make $150 with a win. With FanDuel’s offer, a winning $5 bet would earn you $150 in bonus bets for other matchups. You could instead bet $5 on Giannis Antetokounmpo to score 20+ points, which is a strong choice against a lottery-bound Washington Wizards squad.

How to Sign Up for This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

If you want to secure a $150 bonus with a winning $5+ bet on any game, you’ll need to register for a FanDuel Sportsbook account. Complete the steps below to get in on the action:

to sign up for this FanDuel promo code offer. Fill out the required information fields to confirm your identity.

Accept a geolocation verification request.

Make your first cash deposit of $5 or more.

Navigate to any NBA Friday game.

Place your first $5+ bet on any qualifying market.

You’ll receive a refund of your $5+ stake along with cash winnings if your first bet wins. Plus, you’ll get $150 in bonus bets for use on games in any league this weekend.

In-App Offers for This Weekend

If you want to find more ways to win, head to the promos section of the app. There are multiple FanDuel Sportsbook offers available, including a 30% profit boost for any NBA game. There’s also a 30 on 30 profit boost from The Ringer. With this offer, you’ll get a 30% profit boost on 30+ select bets. You can also get a 30% same-game parlay profit boost for any 3+ leg parlay, same-game parlay, or SGP+ bet on any soccer games this weekend.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.