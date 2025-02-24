Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: New Players Get $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players who take advantage of this offer will qualify for 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets. A loss on each no sweat bet will trigger a refund of up to $100 in bonuses.

This promo will set up players with no sweat bets to use on the NBA, NHL, college basketball and more. There should be no shortage of options available for new users this week. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: How to Sign Up

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Required Via the Links on This Page New User Offer Up to $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days In-App Promos 50% Same-Game Parlay Boost, Rewards Surge, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 24, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

First things first, here is a quick look at how to sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook. Skip the promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page:

Click here to activate this offer. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to activate this offer. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Input basic identifying information in the required fields to set up a new account.

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay or any other preferred payment method.

Start with a $100 no sweat bet on any game in any sport. A loss will trigger a refund in bonuses.

New players will receive 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets to use on the NBA, NHL and college basketball.

This is one of the most interesting offers available to first-time bettors. These no sweat bets will set up players with a chance to test out the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Anyone who grabs this offer will be eligible for up to $1,000 in bonuses.

We expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA, but don’t miss out on the other options like the NHL and college basketball. There should be something for every sports fan this week.

NBA Monday Night Options

There are eight NBA games for bettors to choose from on Monday night. After setting up a new account, start with a $100 no sweat bet on any of Monday night’s NBA games. Here is a quick look at the matchups:

Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets

