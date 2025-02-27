Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $300 Bonus, $1K No-Sweat Offer for NBA, NHL

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo can provide new users with a head start this week. Start with $1,000 in no sweat bets or lock in a guaranteed bonus on the NBA or any other sport. Click here to start signing up.







New players who take advantage of this offer can place $30 worth of bets to win $300 in bonuses (AZ, MI, NJ or PA only). On the other hand, new users will be eligible for 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook will set up each new player with a sign-up bonus to start. There are options in the NBA, NHL, college basketball and more this week. Let’s take a closer look at the details of these exclusive offers.

Click here to register with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo and claim a $300 bonus in select states (AZ, MI, NJ or PA) or start with 10 days of $1000 no sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Choose $1,000 in No Sweat Bets or $300 Bonus

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Required Via the Links on This Page New User Offer Up to $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days or $300 Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA only In-App Promos 50% Same-Game Parlay Boost, Rewards Surge, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 27, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This new promo is dependent on where each new player is located. Set up a new account with Fanatics Sportsbook and lock in $30 worth of bets in Arizona, Michigan, New Jersey or Pennsylvania. This will trigger $300 in bonuses.

On the other hand, new users in all Fanatics Sportsbook states can claim the 10 days of no sweat bets. Players will receive a $100 no sweat bet for 10 consecutive days. A loss on that bet will trigger a refund of up to $100 in bonuses.

Getting Started With This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

This is an opportunity for players to go all in on the NBA, NHL or college basketball. Here is a quick breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to start signing up. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Answer the required information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Start with $30 in bets to win $300 in bonuses (AZ, MI, NJ, PA only) or choose the $1,000 in no sweat bets.

What to Bet on Thursday Night

Although there are options in the NHL and college basketball on Thursday night, we expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA. There are five different games for basketball fans to choose from and one of those games will be on TNT. The Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets will face off in a battle between two of the NBA’s best. Fanatics Sportsbook should be a go-to option for basketball fans on Thursday night and throughout the rest of the weekend.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.