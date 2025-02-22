Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As sports fans prepare for another weekend of NBA, NHL, and UFC action, there’s a strong Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer worth checking out. Sign up here to get up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets.







Prospective bettors who register via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code links on this page will get up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets for games in any league. This will convey as ten $100 no-sweat bets, that can be used once per day for up to ten consecutive days.

There’s no shortage of games and bouts to choose from on Saturday. Before UFC Fight Night gets underway, a plethora of NBA and NHL games will go down. The most notable game in the NBA today is Lakers vs. Nuggets, which will pit LeBron James against Nikola Jokic. In the NHL, there are 14 games to choose from, including Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs, Stars vs. Devils, and more.

Click here to activate this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and get up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets for the NBA, NHL, UFC, and more.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1K Bonus for NBA, NHL, UFC

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Required Via the Links on This Page New User Offer Up to $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets In-App Promos Featured Parlays + Same-Game Parlays, Fair Play, Profit Boosts Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 22, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The most important thing to keep in mind about this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer is that it is vastly different from every other offer on the market. While there are promos that come with bonus bet backing, those offers are typically for a single wager in a single game. With Fanatics, you can get a $100 no-sweat bet for each of your first ten consecutive days as a player. Winning your bet will earn you a cash profit, while a loss will trigger a bonus bet refund.

You can bet on the Lakers to win today, the Oilers to cover the spread tomorrow, and James Harden to score 30+ points on Monday. That would cover your first three of ten no-sweat bets. Just keep in mind that in order to continue earning no-sweat bets, you’ll need to bet once per day.

How to Sign Up for This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Signing up for a Fanatics Sportsbook account will only take a few minutes. Complete the steps below to get in on the action:

Click here to unlock this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer.

to unlock this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. Enter the required personal information, including your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Make an initial deposit of $10 or more.

Confirm you’re in a state with access to Fanatics Sportsbook.

Navigate to any game.

Place your first cash wager of up to $100.

If your bet loses, you’ll secure up to $100 back in bonus bets. This offer will remain in place for up to 10 consecutive days as a Fanatics Sportsbook user.

Featured Parlays, SGPs, and Odds Boosts

Fanatics SPortsbook has a bunch of featured odds boosts, parlays, and same-game parlays for Saturday’s games. Here are just a few of the top offers:

Main Card Favs: Song Yadong, Anthony Hernandez, and Jean Matsumoto all to win at UFC Fight Night (+187)

Song Yadong, Anthony Hernandez, and Jean Matsumoto all to win at UFC Fight Night (+187) #5 Houston, #6 Tennessee, #9 Texas Tech, and #11 Wisconsin all to win (+275)

MVP Work: Lebron James and Nikola Jokic each to score 25+ points and record 8+ assists (+285)

Lebron James and Nikola Jokic each to score 25+ points and record 8+ assists (+285) Friendly Foes: Nikola Jokic to have 30+ points, 12+ rebounds, and 10+ assists, and Luka Doncic to have 25+ points, 6+ assists, and 6+ rebounds (+1200)

Nikola Jokic to have 30+ points, 12+ rebounds, and 10+ assists, and Luka Doncic to have 25+ points, 6+ assists, and 6+ rebounds (+1200) Messi Magic: Lionel Messi to have 6+ shots on target, score a hat trick, and Inter Miami (Money Line 3-Way) (+7500)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.