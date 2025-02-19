Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Score $1,000 Bonus for Hornets-Lakers, NCAAB Games

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Prospective bettors who sign up via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code links on this page will receive up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets for games in any league. This will convey as ten $100 no-sweat bets that can be used once per day for up to ten consecutive days.

Following an up-and-down All-Star weekend, the NBA returns tonight with a showdown between the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James is listed as questionable, while Luka Doncic will be in the lineup for Los Angeles. In college basketball, there are four games worth checking out. This includes Vanderbilt vs. #17 Kentucky, #4 Alabama vs. #15 Missouri, #10 St. John’s vs. DePaul, and Arkansas vs. #1 Auburn.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Score $1,000 Bonus for Hornets-Lakers, College Basketball

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Required with the Links on This Page New User Offer Up to $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets In-App Promos Featured Same-Game Parlays, Fair Play, 25% Profit Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Most legal online sportsbooks that offer a fully-backed wager do so with a one-and-done offer. For example, bet365 will issue up to $1,000 in bonus bets with a loss, but that only applies to a single wager. Fanatics Sportsbook, on the other hand, will credit your account with a no-sweat bet of up to $100 per day for as many as ten straight days as a sportsbook user.

That means you can wager up to $100 per day with bonus bet backing. Winning your bet can earn you back your wager along with cash winnings. You can then roll those cash winnings forward to the next day and use them on another bet. You could, for example, bet $100 on the Lakers to win on Wednesday, $100 on the USA and Canada to go over the total goals line on Thursday, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to score 25+ points against the Jazz on Friday. That would represent three of your potential ten no-sweat bets.

How to Sign Up for the Latest Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Registering for an account with Fanatics Sportsbook is a straightforward process. Complete the steps below to get up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets:

to sign up for this Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Complete the required information fields with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, birthdate, and email address.

Select a deposit method like online banking or PayPal.

Add at least $10 to your account.

Place a wager of up to $100 on any qualifying market.

Fanatics Sportsbook will return up to $100 per day in bonus bets following a loss for up to 10 days in a row. If your bet wins, you’ll collect cash winnings and your initial stake.

Odds Boosts and Featured Parlays

On the home screen of the Fanatics Sportsbook app, you’ll find odds boosts and featured parlays for the NBA and more. Here are a few of the top offers for Wednesday:

#1 Auburn, #4 Alabama, #17 Kentucky, and Gonzaga all to win (+305)

Luka and LeBron : Luka Doncic to score 25+ points and have 8+ rebounds, LeBron James to score 25+ points and have 8+ assists (+780)

: Luka Doncic to score 25+ points and have 8+ rebounds, LeBron James to score 25+ points and have 8+ assists (+780) New Big Three: Luka Doncic to score 30+ points, Austin Reaves to make 3+ three-pointers, LeBron James to record 10+ assists, and Lakers to win (+950)

Luka Doncic to score 30+ points, Austin Reaves to make 3+ three-pointers, LeBron James to record 10+ assists, and Lakers to win (+950) Threes Flying: LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Miles Bridges each to make 3+ three-pointers (+1300)

LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Miles Bridges each to make 3+ three-pointers (+1300) Bridge the Gap: Miles Bridges to have 25+ points, 8+ rebounds, 3+ made three-pointers, and Hornets to win (+2250)

Miles Bridges to have 25+ points, 8+ rebounds, 3+ made three-pointers, and Hornets to win (+2250) Points Party: LeBron James to score 30+ points, Luka Doncic to score 30+ points, Miles Bridges to score 25+ points, and Austin Reaves to score 20+ points (+4250)

