DraftKings Promo Code: $200 Instant Signup Bonus for NBA, Super Bowl

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of this DraftKings promo code offer and start with a no-brainer bonus. New players who activate this offer can start winning bonuses to use on the NBA and Super Bowl. Click here to secure this offer.







This new promo is an opportunity for players to start with a $5 bet on any game. This will trigger a $200 bonus instantly. Players will receive eight $25 bonus bets to use on a wide range of markets.

This is one of the best promos on the market and arrives at the perfect time. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to meet in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. Let’s break down the details of this no-brainer offer.

Click here to secure this DraftKings promo code offer and start with any $5 bet to win $200 in bonuses.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus Instantly

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos NBA Profit Boost Pack, NHL All-Parlay Boost, College Basketball No Sweat Promo, Super Bowl TD Bet Match Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

DraftKings Sportsbook is rolling out a top-notch offer for Super Bowl week. New users who sign up and start with a $5 bet will win $200 in bonuses instantly. There is no need to sweat out this first bet.

From there, players will be well-positioned for the rest of the week. There are plenty of options in the NBA as we approach the trade deadline and the All-Star break.

And of course, the biggest game of the year is happening in New Orleans on Sunday. Use these bonus bets to go big on Eagles vs. Chiefs.

How to Register With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Skip the promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. Here is a quick walkthrough to help new users get in on the action:

Click here to start signing up. This will automatically redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start signing up. This will automatically redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $5 on the NBA, Super Bowl or any other game to win $200 in bonuses instantly.

Other Super Bowl Promos

This $200 instant bonus is an opportunity for players to hit the ground running, but there are other ways to bet on the Super Bowl. Players can get an instant bet match by placing a touchdown scorer prop.

There is also a King of the End Zone promo with $5 million in bonuses on the line. Pick a player to score the longest touchdown of the Super Bowl and receive a share of the $5 million in bonuses. Don’t miss out on all the ways to go in on Eagles vs. Chiefs.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.