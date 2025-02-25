Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players who register with Dabble promo code WTOP will receive a $10 bonus after depositing $5+ into their account. This $10 bonus can then be used on entries for the NBA, NHL, college basketball, and more.

Given the massive docket of NBA and NHL games tonight, you’ll have a ton of picks available to add to your entries. The most highly-anticipated game of the night in the NBA is Mavericks vs. Lakers, as Luka Doncic will take on the team that blindsided him with a trade earlier this month. Elsewhere, the Bucks will face the Rockets and the Grizzlies will host the Suns. A number of intriguing NHL games are also on tap for Tuesday night, including Stars vs. Blue Jackets, Maple Leafs vs. Bruins, and Oilers vs. Lightning.

Click here and use Dabble promo code WTOP to get a $10 bonus for the NBA, NHL, and more this week.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Score $10 Bonus for NBA, NHL Games This Week

Dabble Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 On Sign Up In-App Promos 1,000x Promo, Feed Click-to-Copy Entries, Banter, Picks for NBA, NHL, College Basketball Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Dabble is one of the fastest-growing DFS apps in the business. A big reason for that is the $10 new user bonus you’ll get just for signing up and depositing $5 or more into your account. After securing that bonus, you can build entries for the NBA, NHL, and more.

There’s a huge 1000x promo available to all players that can earn you 1000x your winnings with a win. In order to qualify, you’ll need to build a 12-selection entry consisting of More or Less selections. If all of the selections win, you’ll earn 1000x your winnings. You can also trash talk your friends in the Banter section and take advantage of the Feed section to copy and build other entries.

How to Sign Up with Dabble Promo Code WTOP

Registering with Dabble is a straightforward process for new players. Complete the instructions below to secure a $10 bonus:

Click here and enter Dabble promo code WTOP.

and enter Dabble promo code WTOP. Provide the required personal information, such as your full legal name, residential address, date of birth, and phone number.

Accept a geolocation verification request.

Add $5+ to your account.

Build an entry via the Feed or Play section of the app.

After depositing $5+, you’ll get a $10 bonus from Dabble. You can use this bonus on your first entry or another one this week.

Top Picks for Tuesday

If you head to the Play section of the app, you’ll find picks broken out by sport and league. Let’s take a look at a few of the best picks for Tuesday night:

Luka Doncic (PG, Lakers): More/Less Than 48.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Jayson Tatum (SF, Celtics): More/Less Than 40 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Kyrie Irving (PG, Mavericks): More/Less Than 26.5 Points

Sam Montembeault (G, Canadiens): More/Less Than 26.5 Goalie Saves

Alex Ovechkin (LW, Capitals): More/Less Than 3.5 Shots On Goalie

Adam Fantilli (C, Blue Jackets): More/Less Than 0.5 Assists

