Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP1000: Claim Super Bowl $1,059 Bonus

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Catch this new customer offer by applying the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP1000. All first time users of Caesars Sportsbook will receive a $1,059 bet on them. Make a wager of up to that amount on Super Bowl LIX and, if that original bet is a loss, get paid back fully in bonus bets.









Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP1000 for Super Bowl

As Kansas City and Philadelphia face off again tomorrow in Super Bowl LIX, Caesars Sportsbook is offering a promotion to new users today. Fans who apply the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP1000 will receive a $1,059 bet on Caesars on their first cash wager. If that first bet settles as a loss, collect a bonus bet equal to the amount of the original wager.

As a new player to Caesars Sportsbook, there are a lot of ways to use this free first bet on them. For instance, if a fan wants to bet on Kansas City to cover the spread (-1.0), they can risk up to $1,059 to be eligible. If that bet wins, they would collect $2,021.73. Or, if Philadelphia ends up covering and the bet settles as a loss, Caesars would send back a bonus bet equal to $1,059. There is no risk since you can then use these bonus bets with Caesars Sportsbook for the next 14 days.

Since this is a no risk type wager, bettors can use it to take chances they may otherwise not take. Philadelphia is a slight underdog (-1, +100 ML). A $1,059 bet on the Eagles to win outright would pay out $2,118. Then, if Kansas City does end up winning the game, receive repayment in the form of a bonus bet equal to $1,059.

Super Bowl LIX Profit Boosts, Odds and Props

The signup offer is not the only promotion going on at Caesars Sportsbook. Players new and old can get in on the action of the big game tomorrow by first using the “Claim Offer” link at the top of the screen and creating an account today.

SBLIX Daily Boost: 30 percent anytime TD same game parlay profit boost

Super Bowl LIX Bonus Bet Bonanza: Place a $5 SGP on the game and get one (1) entry into a drawing for a chance to win $59,000 in bonus bets

Start of the Show: Saquon Barkley over 99.5 rush yards & over 19.5 receiving yards in SBLIX

Pound the Rock: Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, Kareem Hunt and Patrick Mahomes to each record a rushing touchdown (+2000)

Birds of Prey: Eagles cover +1.0, A.J.Brown TD, A.J. Brown 5+ receptions, Dallas Goedert TD, Dallas Goedert 5+ receptions

How to Apply Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP1000

Start your account today by using the “Claim Offer” link at the top of this page and applying the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP1000 at signup. Use your legal name, address, age and geolocation on your phone.

Add a method of banking to your account. From that, deposit enough money to cover your first cash wager. Remember any first time bets up to $1,059 are eligible. Then, place that wager on any market of the game you wish.

If that first bet is successful, collect your original stake plus earnings from the betting odds you played. If that bet settles as a loss, Caesars Sportsbook will send you back a bonus bet equal to your original wager.

For example, if you bet $1,000 on Kansas City to win and they lose, you will receive a bonus bet back of $1,000. You will then have 14 days from receipt to use your bonus bet before expiration.