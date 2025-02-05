BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1550: Get New $1,550 Bonus for Super Bowl LIX

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players who activate this offer will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet. Any losses on that first bet will be offset with a refund in bonus bets. Additionally, new users will receive $50 in BetMGM Rewards Points.

This is a rare opportunity for players to place a larger-than-usual wager on the Super Bowl. Remember, a loss on that initial wager will trigger a refund in bonuses. Let’s take a closer look at this BetMGM promo.

Click here to register with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1550 and claim this $1,500 first bet and $50 in BetMGM Rewards Points.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1550 Offers $1,550 Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer First Bet Up to $1,500 In-App Promos Second Chance TD, College Basketball Odds Boost Token, NHL Odds Boost Token Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 5, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Signing up with BetMGM Sportsbook is all it takes to lock in these offers. New players can start by placing a cash wager on the Super Bowl or any other game. A loss on that first bet will result in a refund in bonuses. For example, someone who loses on a $500 first bet will receive $500 back in bonuses.

Additionally, each new player will receive $50 in BetMGM Rewards Points. These can be converted to MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise and more. This is a two-pronged offer for new players.

How to Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1550

Remember, this offer is only available to first-time depositors on BetMGM Sportsbook. Check out the walkthrough below to start signing up:

Click on any of the links on this page to activate this offer, including here .

. Apply bonus code WTOP1550 and enter basic identifying information to create a new account.

Deposit cash in the amount you want to place on your initial wager.

Start with a first bet on the Super Bowl, NBA, NHL or any other available market this week.

Players who lose on that initial wager will be eligible for up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

Eagles vs. Chiefs Betting Preview, Odds

The Chiefs have hung steady as slight favorites throughout the week on BetMGM Sportsbook. Kansas City took Super Bowl 57 against the Eagles, but this isn’t the same team. Those Eagles didn’t have Saquon Barkley dominating out of the backfield.

With that said, the Chiefs always seem to find a way. Will Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid figure out a way to do it again? Here is a look at the current BetMGM Sportsbook odds on Super Bowl 59 (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Kansas City Chiefs: -1.5 (-105) // Over 48.5 (-115) // -120

Philadelphia Eagles: +1.5 (-115) // Under 48.5 (-105) // +100

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.