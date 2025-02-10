BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1550: Elevated NBA Offer Scores $1,550 Bonus

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Begin the week with a hefty wager after signing up with our BetMGM bonus code WTOP1550. Place a bet up to $1,500 on the NBA game of your choice and get a head start for the loyalty program. Sign up here to get started with this two-part welcome offer.









Sign up with our BetMGM bonus code and bet up to $1,500 on any spread, total, moneyline or prop. If it doesn’t win, you’ll get a second chance with a bonus refund. The offer also includes 50 BetMGM Reward Points that can be exchanged for prizes, such as discounts for traveling.

Start by selecting one of the NBA matchups on Monday night. Go through different betting options for the Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers, Spurs vs. Wizards, Celtics vs. Heat, Warriors vs. Bucks, Pelicans vs. Thunder, Kings vs. Mavericks and Jazz vs. Lakers.

Register here to use our BetMGM bonus code WTOP1550. Wager up to $1,500 on an NBA game and snag 50 BetMGM Reward Points.

BetMGM Bonus Code for Jazz-Lakers

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1550 New User Offer First Bet Up to $1,500, 50 BetMGM Reward Points In-App Promos NBA Odds Boost Token, Hat Trick Jackpot, Lions Boosts, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 10, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Lakers are 13.5-point favorites over the Jazz on Monday night. Luka Doncic is expected to make his debut for Los Angeles following their trade with the Mavericks, who received Anthony Davis in the deal.

You can bet that Doncic will record over or under 26.5 points with this welcome offer. Other totals are available for rebounds, assists and three-pointers made. It has also released a special Lions Boost for Doncic and LeBron James to combine for 55+ points. The odds were at +100, but they’ve been improved to +120.

Guide for Using Our BetMGM Bonus Code

The “King of Sportsbooks” is a great option for the remainder of the NBA season. Complete these steps to start with a larger bet than usual.

Sign up here to use our BetMGM bonus code WTOP1550. Enter the basic information needed to verify your identity, such as your date of birth and residential address. Use any of the accepted payment methods to make a deposit. These include online banking, credit/debit cards and PayPal. Place a bet up to $1,500.

A loss of $50 or more will result in five bonus bets as a refund. Each one will be 20% of your losing wager.

Activate an NBA Odds Boost Token

Check the promotions tab each day for new offers every day. There is an NBA odds boost token available on Monday, allowing customers to increase potential winnings for any market. There is also a daily free-to-play game. Take a shot with Fast Break to win bonus bets and other prizes.

We expect BetMGM to add special bonuses for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament this week. NHL players from Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States will be competing in a tournament during a break in the NHL season.

Register using our BetMGM bonus code WTOP1550 to unlock a $1.5K first bet and score 50 BetMGM Reward Points. Bonus bets will be added to your account after a losing wager.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.