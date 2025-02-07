Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services MMA and football fans have plenty to look forward to this weekend. If you register here with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1550, you’ll get up to $1,550 in bonuses for UFC 312 and Super Bowl LIX.







Prospective bettors who sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1550 will secure a $1,500 first-bet offer and $50 in BetMGM Reward Points. If your first bet on UFC 312 or Super Bowl LIX loses, you’ll receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets.

This weekend features two title bouts on Saturday and the biggest game of the year on Sunday. Saturday’s five-bout main card has a co-main event of Zhang Weili (c) vs. Tatiana Suarez with the women’s strawweight title on the line. In the main event, Dricus Du Plessis will attempt to defend his middleweight title against Sean Strickland. Sunday’s Super Bowl features the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. You can bet on any bout or game this weekend with BetMGM.

Click here and use BetMGM bonus code WTOP1550 to unlock up to $1,550 in bonuses for UFC 312 and Super Bowl LIX.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1550: Score $1,550 UFC 312, Super Bowl LIX Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1550 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer

$50 BetMGM Reward Points In-App Promos Second Chance TD Scorer, Second Chance NBA Field Goal Scorer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It’s important to note that when it comes to new user offers, no other legal online sportsbook comes with a bigger first bet backing than BetMGM. You can wager up to $1,500 on any qualifying betting market with this offer. A loss would result in you getting a second chance via a bonus bet refund. No matter how your bet settles, you’ll get $50 in BetMGM Reward Points, which you can use for merchandise or hotel stays via MGM Reward Points or Marriott Bonvoy Points.

You’ll get to choose from a long list of betting markets with BetMGM. You could take Tatiana Suarez to win via knockout, Dricus Du Plessis to retain the middleweight title, or Saquon Barkley to score a TD. If your first bet wins, BetMGM will return your stake along with cash winnings. A loss would earn you back up to $1,500 in bonus bets for use on other games.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1550

Signing up with BetMGM should only take a couple of minutes. Follow the instructions in the registration guide below to get up to $1,550 in bonuses:

Register here with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1550.

with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1550. Complete the required personal information fields with your full legal name, residential address, and phone number.

Make an initial deposit of $10 or more.

Head to the UFC 312 bout of your choice of Super Bowl LIX.

Place a bet of up to $1,500.

Losing your first bet will trigger a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500. If your first bet wins, you’ll get back up to $1,500 in bonus bets for use on any matchup this weekend.

Super Bowl Same-Game Parlays

In the Super Bowl tab, you’ll find a number of featured same-game parlays for Super Bowl LIX. Let’s take a look at some of the best ones:

Chiefs to cover -1.5, Xavier Worthy to record 50+ receiving yards and score a TD (+400)

Over 49.5 points, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts each to throw for 250+ passing yards (+500)

Chiefs to win, Kareem Hunt and Xavier Worthy each to score a TD (+675)

Travis Kelce and Dallas Goedert each to score a TD and record 50+ receiving yards (+850)

AJ Brown and Hollywood Brown each to record 50+ receiving yards and score a TD (+1050)

