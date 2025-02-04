Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Sports bettors who sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1550 will unlock $1,550 in total bonuses. This will convey as a $1,500 first-bet offer for the NBA or Super Bowl, as well as $50 in BetMGM Reward Points.

There are seven NBA games on tap for today and even more taking place between now and Sunday’s Super Bowl. Among the best matchups on Tuesday are Celtics-Cavaliers and Lakers-Clippers. You can bet on any game this week with a $1,500 first-bet offer and get $50 in BetMGM Reward Points for digital play, MGM Reward Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, and more.

$1,500 first-bet offer and $50 in BetMGM Reward Points.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1550: Grab $1,550 NBA, Super Bowl Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer First Bet Up to $1,500 In-App Promos Second Chance TD, College Basketball Odds Boost Token, NHL Odds Boost Token Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM has enhanced their standard new user offer ahead of the Super Bowl. As a new player, you’ll get a $1,500 first-bet offer for any game or player prop in the app. If your bet loses, you’ll receive a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500. As part of the enhanced offer, you’ll also secure $50 in BetMGM Reward Points, which can be used on hotel stays and more.

If you want to get in on the action early with the NBA, you could choose a market like the Cavaliers to win, the Rockets and Nets to go over the total points line, or Tyrese Maxey to score 30+ points. Losing that bet would earn you up to $1,500 in bonus bets, while a win would return your wager along with a cash profit.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1550

Registering for a BetMGM account will only take a few minutes. Here’s what you’ll need to do to unlock this $1,550 bonus offer:

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1550.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1550. Complete the required personal information fields to confirm your identity.

Accept a geolocation verification request.

Make a $10+ initial deposit via online banking or another method.

Navigate to the matchup of your choice.

Place a bet of up to $1,500.

If your first bet loses, BetMGM will issue a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500. No matter how your bet settles, you’ll receive $50 in BetMGM Reward Points.

NBA Featured SGPs

On the main screen of the app, as well as where you can select individual NBA matchups, you’ll find featured same-game parlays. Here are some of Tuesday’s best SGPs:

Cavaliers to win, Donovan Mitchell to score 30+ points and make 5+ three-pointers (+425)

Sixers to cover -3.5, Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Joel Embiid each to score 20+ points (+475)

Over 226.5 points in Mavericks-Sixers, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Tyrese Maxey each to make 3+ three-pointers (+625)

Clippers to win, James Harden to score 25+ points, record 10+ assists, and make 3+ three-pointers (+675)

Lakers to win, LeBron James to score 25+ points, record 7+ rebounds, and record 10+ assists (+1000)

Celtics to win, Jayson Tatum to score 30+ points, and Jaylen Brown to score 25+ points (+1100)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.