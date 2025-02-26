BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Score $150 NBA, NHL Promo for Any Game

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players who sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 will unlock a bet $10, get $150 bonus offer in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, VA, and WV. Bettors in other states will activate a $1,500 first-bet offer that comes with up to $1,500 in bonus bet protection.

A 12-game slate of NBA and NHL action will go down tonight. In the NBA, there are some intriguing matchups like 76ers-Knicks, Thunder-Nets, Clippers-Bulls, and Celtics-Pistons. There are also three NHL games set for tonight, including Jets-Senators, Devils-Avalanche, and Canucks-Kings. You can wager on any of these matchups with a new user offer from BetMGM.

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets or a $1,500 first-bet offer for any NBA or NHL game on Wednesday.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Score $150 NBA, NHL Wednesday Promo

BetMGM is one of only two major legal online sportsbooks offering two different new user promos. It’s important to note, however, that the offer you get will depend on your state. There’s a $1,500 first-bet offer available in many states, which you can learn more about at the bottom of this page. However, if you’re in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, VA, or WV, you’ll unlock a bet $10, get $150 bonus offer for any game in the NBA or NHL.

The mechanics of this offer are simple. First, you’ll need to choose a game market or player prop. For example, you could bet $10 on the Celtics to cover the spread against the Pistons, the Avalanche to beat the Devils, or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to record a double-double. If your bet wins, BetMGM will return your stake along with a cash profit and $150 in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Registering for a BetMGM account will only take a few minutes. Here’s what you’ll need to do to get a $150 bonus or $1,500 first-bet offer:

Click here and use BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.

and use BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Register with your full legal name, residential address, date of birth, and phone number.

Make a deposit of $10 or more.

Navigate to the NBA or NHL game of your choice.

Wager $10+ or up to $1,500 depending on the new user offer in your state.

Bettors in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, VA, and WV will earn a $150 bonus if their first bet wins. If you’re in a state with the first-bet offer and your initial cash wager loses, you’ll get back up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

$1,500 First-Bet Promo Available in Other States

As mentioned above, BetMGM has a different new user offer for players outside of the bet $10, get $150 bonus states. This promo includes up to $1,500 in bonus bet backing. If your initial cash wager of up to $1,500 loses tonight, BetMGM will issue a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500. You can then use the bonus bet refund on games in another league this week.

