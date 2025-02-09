Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The biggest game of the year kicks off tonight in New Orleans and you can get one of two huge offers from bet365 to celebrate. Sign up here and use bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to get in on the action today.







New users who sign up with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 can get a $150 guaranteed bonus with a $5+ wager on KC-PHI. If your first cash bet of up to $1,000 with the first-bet safety net loses, you’ll get back up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will once again look to get the best of Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles. The last time these teams met in the Super Bowl, Kansas City walked away with the Lombardi Trophy. Never before has the losing head coach of one Super Bowl gone on to win the rematch against the winning head coach. Sirianni could be the first, while also ending the Chiefs’ pursuit of a three-peat.

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to activate your choice of a bet $5, get $150 guaranteed bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net for the Big Game.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Get $150 Big Game Promo for KC-PHI

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Big Game Bet Boosts, NFL Early Payout Promo Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 9, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Bet365 has two sensational new user offers to choose from. If you like the idea of locking in a $150 guaranteed bonus with a $5 wager, choose the bet $5, get $150 offer when signing up. If you like the idea of swinging for the fences with a wager of up to $1,000, it could be worth checking out the first-bet safety net offer. A loss would return up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

You’ll get to pick from a sizable list of game and player props with bet365. You could, for example, bet $5 on Saquon Barkley to rush for 100+ yards, Travis Kelce to score a touchdown, or the teams to go over the total points line. This would earn you $150 in bonus bets win or lose. You could instead bet up to $1,000 on any of these markets or another one entirely. A win would earn you back cash winnings and your initial stake. A loss would return up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Registering for a bet365 account will only take a few minutes. If you want to get a $150 bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net, complete the steps below:

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Provide your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Set up an account with an email address and password.

Confirm you’re in a state with bet365.

Make a deposit of $10 or more.

Navigate to the Chiefs-Eagles matchup.

Place your first bet of $5+ for the $150 bonus or up to $1,000 on any qualifying market with the first-bet safety net.

The guaranteed bonus offer will issue $150 in bonus bets win or lose. If you pick the first-bet safety net, you’ll receive a bonus bet refund if your bet settles as a loss.

Bet Boosts for the Big Game

Bet365 has multiple featured same-game parlays available for the biggest game of the year. Head to the NFL tab, where you’ll find Bet Boosts like:

Super Boost: AJ Brown and Travis Kelce each to record 50+ receiving yards (+200)

AJ Brown and Travis Kelce each to record 50+ receiving yards (+200) Jalen Hurts and Kareem Hunt each to score a TD, Patrick Mahomes to record 250+ passing yards (+650)

Travis Kelce, AJ Brown, and Jalen Hurts each to score a TD (+1100)

Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes each to throw for 200+ passing yards and record 50+ rushing yards (+2000)

Hollywood Brown, Saquon Barkley, and Xavier Worthy each to record 40+ receiving yards (+2000)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.