Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Bet365 has two massive offers available for this week’s NBA action and Sunday’s Big Game. If you sign up here with bet365 bonus code WTOP365, you’ll unlock the offer of your choice.







New users who enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365 when signing up can earn a $150 guaranteed bonus with a $5+ wager on any matchup in the NBA or the Big Game. Players can opt instead for a $1,000 first-bet safety net and earn a bonus bet refund if the bet settles as a loss.

You can place an early wager on the Big Game or bet on the NBA this week. Either way, you’ll end up with bonus bets or cash winnings that can be applied to the Big Game. On Tuesday, there are seven games on tap, including Mavericks-76ers, however Anthony Davis will not be in the lineup just yet for his new team. Elsewhere, the Cavaliers will host the Celtics and the Lakers will take on the Clippers. Independent of game, the bet365 bonus for new users comes at a great time.

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to lock in a $1,000 first-bet safety net or $150 guaranteed bonus for any NBA game or the Big Game.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Get $150 NBA, Big Game Promo

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Bet Boosts for NBA Games and the Big Game, Early Payout Promos Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Nearly every legal online sportsbook offers one type of promo. This typically includes a bet and get bonus or a fully-backed first bet. In the case of bet365, you can choose between the two. The first offer is a bet $5, get $150 guaranteed bonus promo, which conveys a $150 bonus no matter what. The second offer is a $1,000 first-bet safety net. If your wager loses, bet365 will issue a bonus bet refund.

You can bet on a wide array of betting markets in the NBA and NFL alike. If you want to bet $5 on the Mavericks to win, LeBron James to score 25+ points, or Patrick Mahomes to throw for 300+ yards, you can. Win or lose, you’ll get $150 in bonus bets. Another option would be to bet up to $1,000 on any of these markets. Winning would earn you a cash profit, while a loss would trigger a bonus bet refund.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Signing up for a bet365 account will only take a few minutes. Complete the steps below to get your choice of a $150 bonus and $1,000 first-bet safety net:

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Complete the personal information sections with your full name, address, birthdate, and phone number.

Select online banking or another method.

Add $10+ to your account.

Navigate to any NBA game or the Super Bowl.

Make a wager on the market of your choice.

If you wager $5+ with the bet $5, get $150 bonus offer, you’ll walk away with $150 in bonus bets no matter what. You could instead bet up to $1,000 with the first-bet safety net. Losing will trigger a bonus bet refund of up to $1,000.

Big Game Bet Boosts

Bet365 has featured same-game parlays with boosted odds for the Super Bowl. Here are some of the top Bet Boosts for Sunday:

Chiefs to win, Patrick Mahomes to throw for 300+ passing yards and 3+ passing TDs (+900)

Travis Kelce, AJ Brown, and Jalen Hurts each to score a TD (+1000)

Jalen Hurts to score a TD, throw for 250+ passing yards, and rush for 50+ yards (+1100)

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Saquon Barkley each to score a TD (+1200)

Eagles to win, Saquon Barkley to rush for 150+ yards and score 2+ TDs (+1200)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.