Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Hockey and basketball fans have a ton to look forward to tonight. Signing up here with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 will unlock a guaranteed bonus or a first-bet safety net for any matchup.







Sports bettors who register with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 can bet $5 to get a $100 bonus win or lose. The other new user promo is a $1,000 first-bet safety net that will return bonus bets with a loss.

The USA and Canada will go head-to-head in the 4 Nations Face-Off Final. The Americans won the first matchup between the teams on Saturday, however they’ll be without defensemen Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy. If you’re an NBA fan, there are nine games to choose from. You’ll get to bet on any of these games with the offer of your choice from bet365.

Click here and use bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to unlock a bet $5, get $100 bonus offer or $1,000 first-bet safety net for USA-Canada and the NBA.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Get $100 USA-Canada, NBA Promo

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 Guaranteed Bonus

$1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Bet Boosts, Early Payout Promos for NBA and 4 Nations Face-Off, Multi-Sport Parlay Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Bet365 has a pair of new user promos for players to choose from tonight. On one hand, you could wager up to $1,000 on any qualifying market knowing you’ll get a second chance if your initial cash wager loses. That’s exactly what you’ll get with the first-bet safety net. On the other hand, you could get a $100 guaranteed bonus with a $10 bet on any game tonight.

You could wager $5 on the USA to win, Nikola Jokic to score 30+ points, or the Clippers and Bucks to go over the total points line. Win or lose, you’d get $100 in bonus bets. You could instead bet up to $1,000 on any of those markets and get a second chance in bonus bets with a loss.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Sports bettors can lock in one of two huge offers with bet365 tonight. Complete the steps below to get in on the action:

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Complete the required information fields with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and birthdate.

Add at least $10 to your account via online banking or another method.

Navigate to the USA-Canada game or any NBA matchup.

Place your first $5 wager for the $100 bonus or wager up to $1,000 with the first-bet safety net.

If you pick the bet $5, get $100 bonus offer, you’ll collect $100 in bonus bets no matter what. Selecting the first-bet safety net will earn you a second chance in bonus bets if your initial cash wager loses.

Bet Boosts for Thursday Night

If you want to wager on the NBA and 4 Nations Face-Off Final, you’ll find a number of Bet Boosts. These parlays and same-game parlays come with enhanced odds for picks like:

Kristaps Porzingis, Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchell, and Ivica Zubac each to score 3+ points in the first quarter (+213)

Knicks, Bucks, and Nuggets all to win (+218)

Canada to win, Canada to score over 2.5 goals, and Connor McDavid to score a goal (+450)

USA to win, USA to score first, Jack Hughes to score a goal (+750)

Jalen Brunson, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kevin Durant each to score 30+ points (+958)

Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel each to score a goal (+1800)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.