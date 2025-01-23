Live Radio
World’s top tennis players to play in Las Vegas exhibition

The Associated Press

January 23, 2025, 2:44 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner, No. 2 Alexander Zverev, women’s No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and former No. 1 Naomi Osaka will play exhibition matches March 1-2 in Las Vegas.

The women will compete March 1, but the men’s format hasn’t been determined. Fourth-ranked Taylor Fritz and No. 9 Tommy Paul also will compete in the event.

