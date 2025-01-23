World’s top tennis players to play in Las Vegas exhibition

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner, No. 2 Alexander Zverev, women’s No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and former No. 1…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner, No. 2 Alexander Zverev, women’s No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and former No. 1 Naomi Osaka will play exhibition matches March 1-2 in Las Vegas.

The women will compete March 1, but the men’s format hasn’t been determined. Fourth-ranked Taylor Fritz and No. 9 Tommy Paul also will compete in the event.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.