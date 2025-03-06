Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
WIAA Class 4A State Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Woodinville 69, Auburn 45
WIAA Class 3A State Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Central Valley 45, Kennewick 37
Garfield 52, Stanwood 30
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 47, Seattle Prep 40
North Thurston 63, Bellevue 50
WIAA Class 2A State Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Prosser 68, Archbishop Murphy High School 49
WIAA Class 2B State Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Reardan 50, Mount Vernon Christian 29
WIAA Class 1A State Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Annie Wright 48, Seton Catholic College Preparatory 39
Bellevue Christian 45, Naches Valley 25
King’s 78, Zillah 68
Lynden Christian 45, Cashmere 22
WIAA Class 1B State Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Waterville-Mansfield 62, Pateros 36
Garfield-Palouse 64, Yakama 32
Neah Bay 51, Oakesdale 36
Wellpinit 48, Sunnyside Christian 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
