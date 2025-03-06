Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= WIAA Class 4A State Playoffs= Quarterfinal= Woodinville 69, Auburn 45 WIAA Class 3A State Playoffs= Quarterfinal= Central…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

WIAA Class 4A State Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Woodinville 69, Auburn 45

WIAA Class 3A State Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Central Valley 45, Kennewick 37

Garfield 52, Stanwood 30

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 47, Seattle Prep 40

North Thurston 63, Bellevue 50

WIAA Class 2A State Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Prosser 68, Archbishop Murphy High School 49

WIAA Class 2B State Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Reardan 50, Mount Vernon Christian 29

WIAA Class 1A State Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Annie Wright 48, Seton Catholic College Preparatory 39

Bellevue Christian 45, Naches Valley 25

King’s 78, Zillah 68

Lynden Christian 45, Cashmere 22

WIAA Class 1B State Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Waterville-Mansfield 62, Pateros 36

Garfield-Palouse 64, Yakama 32

Neah Bay 51, Oakesdale 36

Wellpinit 48, Sunnyside Christian 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.