Sunday, Jan. 5 EAST Loyola Chicago 67, George Washington 63 SOUTH Duke 69, Pittsburgh 31 Florida 73, Georgia 57 Virginia…

Sunday, Jan. 5

EAST

Loyola Chicago 67, George Washington 63

SOUTH

Duke 69, Pittsburgh 31

Florida 73, Georgia 57

Virginia Tech 68, Miami 64

MIDWEST

Davidson 94, Saint Louis 53

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.