Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ATAP 46, Detroit Voyageur 34
Armada 46, Romeo 45
AuGres-Sims 48, All Saints (MI) 33
Baldwin 40, Walkerville 26
Bangor 48, Comstock 24
Baraga 43, Calumet 37
Bath 60, Dansville 25
Battle Creek Pennfield 49, Battle Creek Harper Creek 44
Bay City Western 57, Standish-Sterling Central 36
Bear Lake 34, Pentwater 31
Belleville 93, Westland John Glenn 5
Benzie Central 52, Suttons Bay 25
Berrien Springs 64, Coloma 20
Beverly Hills Groves 65, Livonia Clarenceville 15
Big Rapids 45, Grand Rapids Covenant 39
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 56, Ann Arbor Greenhills 38
Boyne City 70, Kalkaska 28
Breckenridge 45, Vestaburg 34
Bridgeport 51, Saginaw Swan Valley 44
Brighton 56, Novi 19
Brighton Charyl Stockwell 45, Westland Hope 15
Bronson 43, Quincy 30
Brooklyn Columbia Central 60, Napoleon 25
Buchanan 47, Bridgman 41
Buckley 44, Brethren 20
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 47, Wolverine 8
Burton Genesee Christian 69, Morrice 20
Byron Center South Christian 47, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 28
Cadillac 57, Traverse City St Francis 34
Caledonia 50, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 43
Caro 60, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 34
Cass City 46, Bad Axe 23
Cassopolis 38, Marcellus 27
Cedar Springs 39, Allendale 36
Central Lake 55, Fife Lake Forest Area 10
Centreville 26, Lawrence 21
Chandler Park Academy High School 54, Detroit Jalen Rose 16
Clare 53, Ithaca 33
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 61, Gabriel Richard Catholic 28
Clawson 55, Ferndale University 11
Coldwater 48, Jackson Northwest 20
Coleman 42, Ashley 39
Colon 33, Calhoun Christian 19
Comstock Park 45, Wyoming Godwin Heights 41
Concord 47, Reading 39
Constantine 42, Delton Kellogg 20
Corunna 47, Clio 10
Davison 35, North Branch 13
DeWitt 61, East Lansing 44
Dearborn 54, Franklin 30
Dearborn Advanced Tech 44, Taylor 17
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 48, Garden City 20
Decatur 48, Bloomingdale 21
Detroit Country Day 49, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 39
Detroit Renaissance 50, Ferndale 33
Dexter 42, Birmingham Seaholm 33
Dollar Bay 71, Watersmeet Gogebic 25
Dowagiac Union 44, Watervliet 26
Dundee 41, Milan 34
East Grand Rapids 55, Battle Creek Lakeview 33
East Jackson 60, Jonesville 45
East Jordan 54, Johannesburg-Lewiston 35
Eaton Rapids 48, Olivet 40
Eben Junction Superior Central 44, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 43
Edwardsburg 45, Portage Central 27
Escanaba 48, Marquette 41
Ewen – Trout Creek 49, Hancock 40
Faith Baptist 56, Burton St. Thomas More 30
Farmington Hills Mercy 60, Utica 17
Fennville 67, Eau Claire 20
Fenton 51, Flint Kearsley 44
Flat Rock 60, Erie-Mason 38
Flint Hamady 78, The New Standard 26
Florence, Wis. 47, Crystal Falls Forest Park 41
Flushing 58, Holly 8
Fowlerville 31, Pinckney 30
Frankenmuth 61, Garber 14
Freeland 80, Alma 54
Fremont 70, Oakridge High School 17
Gaylord St Mary 66, Onaway 42
Genesee 64, Flint International 49
Gibraltar Carlson 44, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 20
Gladstone 56, Ishpeming Westwood 47
Goodrich 87, Ortonville Brandon 10
Grand Blanc 49, Saginaw United 35
Grand Rapids Christian 33, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 32
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 46, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 28
Grand Rapids NorthPointe 30, Kelloggsville 9
Grandville Calvin 55, Belding 45
Greenville 55, Coopersville 22
Hale 67, Marion 17
Hanover-Horton 40, Manchester 19
Harbor Light Christian 59, Boyne Falls 6
Harbor Springs 66, Grayling 20
Hart 62, Ravenna 39
Hartland 47, Northville 24
Hemlock 57, Midland Bullock Creek 17
Holland Christian 63, Holland 18
Holt 51, Okemos 33
Holton 56, Hesperia 16
Hopkins 60, Fruitport 29
Houghton 71, Lake Linden-Hubbell 55
Houghton Lake 48, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 38
Hudsonville Unity Christian 55, Zeeland West 44
Indian River-Inland Lakes 53, Mancelona 26
Ionia 48, Charlotte 15
Ishpeming 59, Gwinn 28
Kalamazoo Hackett 53, Martin 29
Kingsley 57, Charlevoix 21
Kingston 55, Kinde-North Huron 15
L’Anse 80, Ironwood 53
Laingsburg 46, Saranac 23
Lake Leelanau St Mary 41, Grand Traverse Academy 20
Lakeland (MI) 45, South Lyon East 38
Lansing Waverly 47, Grand Ledge 27
Lawton 50, Saugatuck 43
Leland 46, Onekama 36
Linden 40, Swartz Creek 34
Lowell 42, Sparta 17
Ludington 44, Montague 36
Lutheran Westland 28, Whitmore Lake 22
Mackinac Island 35, Maplewood Baptist 30
Macomb Lutheran North 42, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 32
Marcellus Howardsville Christian 32, St. Joseph OLL 20
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 50, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 31
Mason County Eastern 55, Mesick 22
Michigan Center 68, Homer 33
Midland Calvary 59, Caseville 7
Midland Dow 64, Lapeer 17
Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 74, Adrian 35
Montrose Hill-McCloy 32, Chesaning 26
Morenci 58, Hudson 23
Mount Pleasant 70, Flint Powers 68
Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 55, Grand River 49
Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 67, Blanchard Montabella 22
Munising 57, Bark River-Harris 41
Muskegon Mona Shores 42, Grandville 35
Negaunee 47, West Iron County 28
New Boston Huron 51, Wyandotte Roosevelt 34
New Lothrop 53, Otisville LakeVille 24
Niagara, Wis. 59, North Dickinson 40
Norway 57, Iron Mountain 53
Ovid-Elsie 58, Birch Run 21
Owosso 41, Lake Fenton 31
Oxford 44, Yale 42
Parchment 44, Holland Black River 40
Parma Western 62, Hastings 16
Pewamo-Westphalia 59, Potterville 22
Pinconning 47, Whittemore-Prescott 31
Pittsford 54, Britton-Deerfield 26
Plainwell 39, Mattawan 29
Plymouth 50, Howell 47
Portland St Patrick 42, Lansing Christian 26
Richland Gull Lake 33, Three Rivers 26
Richmond 33, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 28
Rochester 47, Lake Orion 20
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 54, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 37
Rockford 59, Muskegon 24
Rogers City 45, Hillman 20
Royal Oak 43, Troy Athens 37
Saginaw Arts and Science 64, Owendale-Gagetown 17
Saginaw Heritage 63, Berkley 35
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 38, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 33
Salem 43, Canton 31
Saline Washtenaw Christian 52, Livingston Christian 30
Schoolcraft 46, Galesburg-Augusta 42
Shelby 51, North Muskegon 23
Southfield Christian 32, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 27
Springport 77, Vermontville Maple Valley 13
St Catherine 69, Royal Oak Shrine 47
St Charles 50, Fulton-Middleton 44
St Clair 67, New Haven 12
Stanton Central Montcalm 40, Shepherd 36
Stevensville Lakeshore 55, Otsego 40
Stockbridge 49, Union City 24
Summerfield 53, Onsted 47
Taylor Prep 52, Westland Universal 15
Traverse City Central 51, Petoskey 49
Traverse City Home School 41, Traverse City Christian 24
Trenton 36, Grosse Ile 26
Ubly 34, Memphis 25
Unionville-Sebewaing 44, Millington 37
Walled Lake Northern 38, South Lyon 28
Warren Michigan Collegiate 41, Dearborn Ford 20
Warren Regina 61, Bloomfield Hills Marian 53
Waterford Kettering 52, Walled Lake Central 35
Waterford Our Lady 41, Austin Catholic 28
Wayland Union 68, Grand Rapids Union 35
West Michigan Aviation 30, Holland Calvary 25
Westfield 72, Mt Clemens 35
Whiteford 49, Clinton 36
Whitehall 37, Manistee 27
Williamston 61, Detroit CMA 15
Wyoming 49, Grand Rapids Northview 35
Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 36, Allegan 29
Zeeland East 50, Hamilton 41
Zion Christian 56, Wyoming Lee 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burton Bendle vs. Burton Atherton, ccd.
Dearborn Heights Star vs. Hope Of Detroit, ccd.
Detroit Cristo Rey vs. Frankel, ccd.
Detroit Leadership vs. Detroit UPAD, ccd.
Lansing Sexton vs. Lake Odessa Lakewood, ccd.
Marlette vs. Capac, ccd.
Merrill vs. Carson City-Crystal, ccd.
Novi Christian vs. Allen Park Cabrini, ccd.
Ontonagon vs. Painesdale Jeffers, ccd.
