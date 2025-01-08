Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= ATAP 46, Detroit Voyageur 34 Armada 46, Romeo 45 AuGres-Sims 48, All Saints (MI) 33 Baldwin 40,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ATAP 46, Detroit Voyageur 34

Armada 46, Romeo 45

AuGres-Sims 48, All Saints (MI) 33

Baldwin 40, Walkerville 26

Bangor 48, Comstock 24

Baraga 43, Calumet 37

Bath 60, Dansville 25

Battle Creek Pennfield 49, Battle Creek Harper Creek 44

Bay City Western 57, Standish-Sterling Central 36

Bear Lake 34, Pentwater 31

Belleville 93, Westland John Glenn 5

Benzie Central 52, Suttons Bay 25

Berrien Springs 64, Coloma 20

Beverly Hills Groves 65, Livonia Clarenceville 15

Big Rapids 45, Grand Rapids Covenant 39

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 56, Ann Arbor Greenhills 38

Boyne City 70, Kalkaska 28

Breckenridge 45, Vestaburg 34

Bridgeport 51, Saginaw Swan Valley 44

Brighton 56, Novi 19

Brighton Charyl Stockwell 45, Westland Hope 15

Bronson 43, Quincy 30

Brooklyn Columbia Central 60, Napoleon 25

Buchanan 47, Bridgman 41

Buckley 44, Brethren 20

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 47, Wolverine 8

Burton Genesee Christian 69, Morrice 20

Byron Center South Christian 47, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 28

Cadillac 57, Traverse City St Francis 34

Caledonia 50, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 43

Caro 60, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 34

Cass City 46, Bad Axe 23

Cassopolis 38, Marcellus 27

Cedar Springs 39, Allendale 36

Central Lake 55, Fife Lake Forest Area 10

Centreville 26, Lawrence 21

Chandler Park Academy High School 54, Detroit Jalen Rose 16

Clare 53, Ithaca 33

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 61, Gabriel Richard Catholic 28

Clawson 55, Ferndale University 11

Coldwater 48, Jackson Northwest 20

Coleman 42, Ashley 39

Colon 33, Calhoun Christian 19

Comstock Park 45, Wyoming Godwin Heights 41

Concord 47, Reading 39

Constantine 42, Delton Kellogg 20

Corunna 47, Clio 10

Davison 35, North Branch 13

DeWitt 61, East Lansing 44

Dearborn 54, Franklin 30

Dearborn Advanced Tech 44, Taylor 17

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 48, Garden City 20

Decatur 48, Bloomingdale 21

Detroit Country Day 49, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 39

Detroit Renaissance 50, Ferndale 33

Dexter 42, Birmingham Seaholm 33

Dollar Bay 71, Watersmeet Gogebic 25

Dowagiac Union 44, Watervliet 26

Dundee 41, Milan 34

East Grand Rapids 55, Battle Creek Lakeview 33

East Jackson 60, Jonesville 45

East Jordan 54, Johannesburg-Lewiston 35

Eaton Rapids 48, Olivet 40

Eben Junction Superior Central 44, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 43

Edwardsburg 45, Portage Central 27

Escanaba 48, Marquette 41

Ewen – Trout Creek 49, Hancock 40

Faith Baptist 56, Burton St. Thomas More 30

Farmington Hills Mercy 60, Utica 17

Fennville 67, Eau Claire 20

Fenton 51, Flint Kearsley 44

Flat Rock 60, Erie-Mason 38

Flint Hamady 78, The New Standard 26

Florence, Wis. 47, Crystal Falls Forest Park 41

Flushing 58, Holly 8

Fowlerville 31, Pinckney 30

Frankenmuth 61, Garber 14

Freeland 80, Alma 54

Fremont 70, Oakridge High School 17

Gaylord St Mary 66, Onaway 42

Genesee 64, Flint International 49

Gibraltar Carlson 44, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 20

Gladstone 56, Ishpeming Westwood 47

Goodrich 87, Ortonville Brandon 10

Grand Blanc 49, Saginaw United 35

Grand Rapids Christian 33, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 32

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 46, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 28

Grand Rapids NorthPointe 30, Kelloggsville 9

Grandville Calvin 55, Belding 45

Greenville 55, Coopersville 22

Hale 67, Marion 17

Hanover-Horton 40, Manchester 19

Harbor Light Christian 59, Boyne Falls 6

Harbor Springs 66, Grayling 20

Hart 62, Ravenna 39

Hartland 47, Northville 24

Hemlock 57, Midland Bullock Creek 17

Holland Christian 63, Holland 18

Holt 51, Okemos 33

Holton 56, Hesperia 16

Hopkins 60, Fruitport 29

Houghton 71, Lake Linden-Hubbell 55

Houghton Lake 48, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 38

Hudsonville Unity Christian 55, Zeeland West 44

Indian River-Inland Lakes 53, Mancelona 26

Ionia 48, Charlotte 15

Ishpeming 59, Gwinn 28

Kalamazoo Hackett 53, Martin 29

Kingsley 57, Charlevoix 21

Kingston 55, Kinde-North Huron 15

L’Anse 80, Ironwood 53

Laingsburg 46, Saranac 23

Lake Leelanau St Mary 41, Grand Traverse Academy 20

Lakeland (MI) 45, South Lyon East 38

Lansing Waverly 47, Grand Ledge 27

Lawton 50, Saugatuck 43

Leland 46, Onekama 36

Linden 40, Swartz Creek 34

Lowell 42, Sparta 17

Ludington 44, Montague 36

Lutheran Westland 28, Whitmore Lake 22

Mackinac Island 35, Maplewood Baptist 30

Macomb Lutheran North 42, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 32

Marcellus Howardsville Christian 32, St. Joseph OLL 20

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 50, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 31

Mason County Eastern 55, Mesick 22

Michigan Center 68, Homer 33

Midland Calvary 59, Caseville 7

Midland Dow 64, Lapeer 17

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 74, Adrian 35

Montrose Hill-McCloy 32, Chesaning 26

Morenci 58, Hudson 23

Mount Pleasant 70, Flint Powers 68

Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 55, Grand River 49

Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 67, Blanchard Montabella 22

Munising 57, Bark River-Harris 41

Muskegon Mona Shores 42, Grandville 35

Negaunee 47, West Iron County 28

New Boston Huron 51, Wyandotte Roosevelt 34

New Lothrop 53, Otisville LakeVille 24

Niagara, Wis. 59, North Dickinson 40

Norway 57, Iron Mountain 53

Ovid-Elsie 58, Birch Run 21

Owosso 41, Lake Fenton 31

Oxford 44, Yale 42

Parchment 44, Holland Black River 40

Parma Western 62, Hastings 16

Pewamo-Westphalia 59, Potterville 22

Pinconning 47, Whittemore-Prescott 31

Pittsford 54, Britton-Deerfield 26

Plainwell 39, Mattawan 29

Plymouth 50, Howell 47

Portland St Patrick 42, Lansing Christian 26

Richland Gull Lake 33, Three Rivers 26

Richmond 33, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 28

Rochester 47, Lake Orion 20

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 54, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 37

Rockford 59, Muskegon 24

Rogers City 45, Hillman 20

Royal Oak 43, Troy Athens 37

Saginaw Arts and Science 64, Owendale-Gagetown 17

Saginaw Heritage 63, Berkley 35

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 38, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 33

Salem 43, Canton 31

Saline Washtenaw Christian 52, Livingston Christian 30

Schoolcraft 46, Galesburg-Augusta 42

Shelby 51, North Muskegon 23

Southfield Christian 32, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 27

Springport 77, Vermontville Maple Valley 13

St Catherine 69, Royal Oak Shrine 47

St Charles 50, Fulton-Middleton 44

St Clair 67, New Haven 12

Stanton Central Montcalm 40, Shepherd 36

Stevensville Lakeshore 55, Otsego 40

Stockbridge 49, Union City 24

Summerfield 53, Onsted 47

Taylor Prep 52, Westland Universal 15

Traverse City Central 51, Petoskey 49

Traverse City Home School 41, Traverse City Christian 24

Trenton 36, Grosse Ile 26

Ubly 34, Memphis 25

Unionville-Sebewaing 44, Millington 37

Walled Lake Northern 38, South Lyon 28

Warren Michigan Collegiate 41, Dearborn Ford 20

Warren Regina 61, Bloomfield Hills Marian 53

Waterford Kettering 52, Walled Lake Central 35

Waterford Our Lady 41, Austin Catholic 28

Wayland Union 68, Grand Rapids Union 35

West Michigan Aviation 30, Holland Calvary 25

Westfield 72, Mt Clemens 35

Whiteford 49, Clinton 36

Whitehall 37, Manistee 27

Williamston 61, Detroit CMA 15

Wyoming 49, Grand Rapids Northview 35

Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 36, Allegan 29

Zeeland East 50, Hamilton 41

Zion Christian 56, Wyoming Lee 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Burton Bendle vs. Burton Atherton, ccd.

Dearborn Heights Star vs. Hope Of Detroit, ccd.

Detroit Cristo Rey vs. Frankel, ccd.

Detroit Leadership vs. Detroit UPAD, ccd.

Lansing Sexton vs. Lake Odessa Lakewood, ccd.

Marlette vs. Capac, ccd.

Merrill vs. Carson City-Crystal, ccd.

Novi Christian vs. Allen Park Cabrini, ccd.

Ontonagon vs. Painesdale Jeffers, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

