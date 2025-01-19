The American Express Par Scores

Sunday
La Quinta, Calif.
a-Pete Dye Stadium Course (Host Course)
7,210 yards; Par 72
b-PGA WEST Nicklaus Tournament Course
7,147 yards; Par 72
c-La Quinta Country Club
7,060 yards; Par 72
Purse: $8.8 million
Final Round
Note: Tournament is played on three courses.
|Sepp Straka (500), $1,584,000
|65b-64a-64c-70a—263
|-25
|Justin Thomas (300), $959,200
|67c-64b-68a-66a—265
|-23
|Jason Day (163), $519,200
|64c-66b-67a-69a—266
|-22
|Justin Lower (163), $519,200
|63c-66b-68a-69a—266
|-22
|Patrick Cantlay (105), $339,900
|68c-64b-66a-70a—268
|-20
|Charley Hoffman (105), $339,900
|65c-63b-69a-71a—268
|-20
|Max Greyserman (83), $267,300
|69c-66b-65a-69a—269
|-19
|Ben Griffin (83), $267,300
|66b-69a-66c-68a—269
|-19
|Taylor Moore (83), $267,300
|67b-68a-66c-68a—269
|-19
|Camilo Villegas (83), $267,300
|72c-62b-69a-66a—269
|-19
|Alex Smalley (70), $222,200
|68a-69c-68b-65a—270
|-18
|Frankie Capan (57), $169,400
|69b-68a-64c-70a—271
|-17
|Beau Hossler (57), $169,400
|66b-70a-65c-70a—271
|-17
|Mark Hubbard (57), $169,400
|65b-64a-69c-73a—271
|-17
|J.T. Poston (57), $169,400
|62b-76a-64c-69a—271
|-17
|Nick Taylor (57), $169,400
|65a-66c-73b-67a—271
|-17
|Will Zalatoris (57), $169,400
|66c-66b-69a-70a—271
|-17
|Cameron Davis (47), $125,400
|69a-67c-67b-69a—272
|-16
|Trey Mullinax (47), $125,400
|68a-71c-67b-66a—272
|-16
|Kevin Roy (47), $125,400
|71a-66c-66b-69a—272
|-16
|Daniel Berger (37), $83,270
|68b-67a-65c-73a—273
|-15
|Jacob Bridgeman (37), $83,270
|70a-69c-66b-68a—273
|-15
|Rickie Fowler (37), $83,270
|69c-62b-71a-71a—273
|-15
|Doug Ghim (37), $83,270
|68c-64b-71a-70a—273
|-15
|Harry Hall (37), $83,270
|66b-68a-69c-70a—273
|-15
|Billy Horschel (37), $83,270
|66c-68b-67a-72a—273
|-15
|Ben Kohles (37), $83,270
|70c-65b-72a-66a—273
|-15
|Keith Mitchell (37), $83,270
|66c-68b-68a-71a—273
|-15
|Sam Burns (27), $57,640
|68c-66b-73a-67a—274
|-14
|Tom Hoge (27), $57,640
|69b-69a-68c-68a—274
|-14
|Vincent Norrman (27), $57,640
|68a-66c-70b-70a—274
|-14
|J.J. Spaun (27), $57,640
|64c-66b-71a-73a—274
|-14
|Carson Young (27), $57,640
|65a-68c-70b-71a—274
|-14
|Quade Cummins (18), $42,093
|66c-67b-72a-70a—275
|-13
|Nick Dunlap (18), $42,093
|67c-69b-71a-68a—275
|-13
|Brice Garnett (18), $42,093
|69b-69a-69c-68a—275
|-13
|Lanto Griffin (18), $42,093
|71a-67c-66b-71a—275
|-13
|Harry Higgs (18), $42,093
|65b-68a-69c-73a—275
|-13
|Lee Hodges (18), $42,093
|66b-70a-69c-70a—275
|-13
|Chris Kirk (18), $42,093
|64c-70b-73a-68a—275
|-13
|Ryan Palmer (18), $42,093
|66c-67b-69a-73a—275
|-13
|Victor Perez (18), $42,093
|69b-69a-68c-69a—275
|-13
|Ricky Castillo (10), $27,236
|72a-67c-65b-72a—276
|-12
|Harris English (10), $27,236
|70a-68c-69b-69a—276
|-12
|Ryo Hisatsune (10), $27,236
|67b-70a-69c-70a—276
|-12
|Rikuya Hoshino (10), $27,236
|67c-67b-72a-70a—276
|-12
|Michael Kim (10), $27,236
|67b-73a-66c-70a—276
|-12
|Matt Kuchar (10), $27,236
|71a-66c-67b-72a—276
|-12
|Matteo Manassero (10), $27,236
|68c-66b-72a-70a—276
|-12
|Sam Ryder (10), $27,236
|67c-66b-71a-72a—276
|-12
|Brian Campbell (7), $21,032
|70b-69a-67c-71a—277
|-11
|Ryan Gerard (7), $21,032
|67b-72a-67c-71a—277
|-11
|Si Woo Kim (7), $21,032
|68c-70b-68a-71a—277
|-11
|Matthew Riedel (7), $21,032
|68b-66a-70c-73a—277
|-11
|Brandt Snedeker (7), $21,032
|68c-70b-68a-71a—277
|-11
|Sam Stevens (7), $21,032
|72a-66c-67b-72a—277
|-11
|Davis Thompson (7), $21,032
|69c-69b-68a-71a—277
|-11
|Rico Hoey (5), $19,712
|65c-63b-74a-76a—278
|-10
|Mackenzie Hughes (5), $19,712
|70a-68c-66b-74a—278
|-10
|Kurt Kitayama (5), $19,712
|69c-67b-70a-72a—278
|-10
|Taylor Montgomery (5), $19,712
|72a-66c-68b-72a—278
|-10
|Alejandro Tosti (5), $19,712
|65b-73a-69c-71a—278
|-10
|Kris Ventura (5), $19,712
|72a-67c-68b-71a—278
|-10
|Jeremy Paul (4), $19,008
|68c-69b-67a-75a—279
|-9
|Vince Whaley (4), $19,008
|70c-68b-69a-72a—279
|-9
|Will Gordon (3), $18,656
|69b-69a-69c-73a—280
|-8
|Joe Highsmith (3), $18,656
|75a-64c-65b-76a—280
|-8
|Eric Cole (3), $18,304
|68c-69b-70a-74a—281
|-7
|Mac Meissner (3), $18,304
|71b-69a-67c-74a—281
|-7
|Patrick Rodgers (3), $18,040
|72a-67c-68b-75a—282
|-6
|Chez Reavie (3), $17,864
|71a-67c-69b-76a—283
|-5
