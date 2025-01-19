The American Express Par Scores

Sunday La Quinta, Calif. a-Pete Dye Stadium Course (Host Course) 7,210 yards; Par 72 b-PGA WEST Nicklaus Tournament Course 7,147…

Sunday

La Quinta, Calif.

a-Pete Dye Stadium Course (Host Course)

7,210 yards; Par 72

b-PGA WEST Nicklaus Tournament Course

7,147 yards; Par 72

c-La Quinta Country Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8.8 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on three courses.

Sepp Straka (500), $1,584,000 65b-64a-64c-70a—263 -25 Justin Thomas (300), $959,200 67c-64b-68a-66a—265 -23 Jason Day (163), $519,200 64c-66b-67a-69a—266 -22 Justin Lower (163), $519,200 63c-66b-68a-69a—266 -22 Patrick Cantlay (105), $339,900 68c-64b-66a-70a—268 -20 Charley Hoffman (105), $339,900 65c-63b-69a-71a—268 -20 Max Greyserman (83), $267,300 69c-66b-65a-69a—269 -19 Ben Griffin (83), $267,300 66b-69a-66c-68a—269 -19 Taylor Moore (83), $267,300 67b-68a-66c-68a—269 -19 Camilo Villegas (83), $267,300 72c-62b-69a-66a—269 -19 Alex Smalley (70), $222,200 68a-69c-68b-65a—270 -18 Frankie Capan (57), $169,400 69b-68a-64c-70a—271 -17 Beau Hossler (57), $169,400 66b-70a-65c-70a—271 -17 Mark Hubbard (57), $169,400 65b-64a-69c-73a—271 -17 J.T. Poston (57), $169,400 62b-76a-64c-69a—271 -17 Nick Taylor (57), $169,400 65a-66c-73b-67a—271 -17 Will Zalatoris (57), $169,400 66c-66b-69a-70a—271 -17 Cameron Davis (47), $125,400 69a-67c-67b-69a—272 -16 Trey Mullinax (47), $125,400 68a-71c-67b-66a—272 -16 Kevin Roy (47), $125,400 71a-66c-66b-69a—272 -16 Daniel Berger (37), $83,270 68b-67a-65c-73a—273 -15 Jacob Bridgeman (37), $83,270 70a-69c-66b-68a—273 -15 Rickie Fowler (37), $83,270 69c-62b-71a-71a—273 -15 Doug Ghim (37), $83,270 68c-64b-71a-70a—273 -15 Harry Hall (37), $83,270 66b-68a-69c-70a—273 -15 Billy Horschel (37), $83,270 66c-68b-67a-72a—273 -15 Ben Kohles (37), $83,270 70c-65b-72a-66a—273 -15 Keith Mitchell (37), $83,270 66c-68b-68a-71a—273 -15 Sam Burns (27), $57,640 68c-66b-73a-67a—274 -14 Tom Hoge (27), $57,640 69b-69a-68c-68a—274 -14 Vincent Norrman (27), $57,640 68a-66c-70b-70a—274 -14 J.J. Spaun (27), $57,640 64c-66b-71a-73a—274 -14 Carson Young (27), $57,640 65a-68c-70b-71a—274 -14 Quade Cummins (18), $42,093 66c-67b-72a-70a—275 -13 Nick Dunlap (18), $42,093 67c-69b-71a-68a—275 -13 Brice Garnett (18), $42,093 69b-69a-69c-68a—275 -13 Lanto Griffin (18), $42,093 71a-67c-66b-71a—275 -13 Harry Higgs (18), $42,093 65b-68a-69c-73a—275 -13 Lee Hodges (18), $42,093 66b-70a-69c-70a—275 -13 Chris Kirk (18), $42,093 64c-70b-73a-68a—275 -13 Ryan Palmer (18), $42,093 66c-67b-69a-73a—275 -13 Victor Perez (18), $42,093 69b-69a-68c-69a—275 -13 Ricky Castillo (10), $27,236 72a-67c-65b-72a—276 -12 Harris English (10), $27,236 70a-68c-69b-69a—276 -12 Ryo Hisatsune (10), $27,236 67b-70a-69c-70a—276 -12 Rikuya Hoshino (10), $27,236 67c-67b-72a-70a—276 -12 Michael Kim (10), $27,236 67b-73a-66c-70a—276 -12 Matt Kuchar (10), $27,236 71a-66c-67b-72a—276 -12 Matteo Manassero (10), $27,236 68c-66b-72a-70a—276 -12 Sam Ryder (10), $27,236 67c-66b-71a-72a—276 -12 Brian Campbell (7), $21,032 70b-69a-67c-71a—277 -11 Ryan Gerard (7), $21,032 67b-72a-67c-71a—277 -11 Si Woo Kim (7), $21,032 68c-70b-68a-71a—277 -11 Matthew Riedel (7), $21,032 68b-66a-70c-73a—277 -11 Brandt Snedeker (7), $21,032 68c-70b-68a-71a—277 -11 Sam Stevens (7), $21,032 72a-66c-67b-72a—277 -11 Davis Thompson (7), $21,032 69c-69b-68a-71a—277 -11 Rico Hoey (5), $19,712 65c-63b-74a-76a—278 -10 Mackenzie Hughes (5), $19,712 70a-68c-66b-74a—278 -10 Kurt Kitayama (5), $19,712 69c-67b-70a-72a—278 -10 Taylor Montgomery (5), $19,712 72a-66c-68b-72a—278 -10 Alejandro Tosti (5), $19,712 65b-73a-69c-71a—278 -10 Kris Ventura (5), $19,712 72a-67c-68b-71a—278 -10 Jeremy Paul (4), $19,008 68c-69b-67a-75a—279 -9 Vince Whaley (4), $19,008 70c-68b-69a-72a—279 -9 Will Gordon (3), $18,656 69b-69a-69c-73a—280 -8 Joe Highsmith (3), $18,656 75a-64c-65b-76a—280 -8 Eric Cole (3), $18,304 68c-69b-70a-74a—281 -7 Mac Meissner (3), $18,304 71b-69a-67c-74a—281 -7 Patrick Rodgers (3), $18,040 72a-67c-68b-75a—282 -6 Chez Reavie (3), $17,864 71a-67c-69b-76a—283 -5

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.