NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 1½ 1½ (49½) at PHILADELPHIA

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Toronto 7 (231½) at WASHINGTON at CHARLOTTE 2½ (205½) Brooklyn at INDIANA 6 (229½) Detroit at NEW YORK 3 (238½) Denver Cleveland 7½ (226½) at MIAMI Sacramento 7 (226) at PHILADELPHIA at BOSTON 14½ (232½) Chicago Dallas 3 (231½) at NEW ORLEANS LA Clippers 3 (223) at SAN ANTONIO Minnesota 1½ (217) at PHOENIX Oklahoma City 10 (228½) at GOLDEN STATE

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at FURMAN 1½ Samford Colgate 4½ at ARMY at APPALACHIAN STATE 11½ Old Dominion at UNC GREENSBORO 1½ East Tennessee State at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 9½ UTSA at TEMPLE 9½ Charlotte at DRAKE 7½ Northern Iowa at RHODE ISLAND 4½ UMass at MERCER 11½ Citadel at MARYLAND 4½ Wisconsin at GEORGE MASON 7½ Loyola Chicago at WOFFORD 12½ VMI Chattanooga 10½ at WESTERN CAROLINA at TEXAS TECH 13½ TCU at MIAMI (FL) 1½ Virginia at FLORIDA STATE 10½ Virginia Tech at LA SALLE 5½ Fordham Houston 8½ at WEST VIRGINIA Auburn 13½ at LSU at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 8½ Duquesne at GEORGE WASHINGTON 7½ Richmond at INDIANA STATE 4½ Missouri State North Texas 4½ at WICHITA STATE at ST. THOMAS 14½ Oral Roberts at BRADLEY 8½ UIC Omaha 1½ at SOUTH DAKOTA Arkansas State 8½ at SOUTHERN MISS UAB 8½ at TULSA Murray State 4½ at EVANSVILLE at CREIGHTON 5½ Xavier at KANSAS STATE 6½ Oklahoma State at UCONN 14½ DePaul at SMU 10½ Cal at OLE MISS 5½ Texas at ILLINOIS STATE 2½ Belmont Saint Mary’s (CA) 4½ at SANTA CLARA at NORTHWESTERN 6½ Rutgers Alabama 1½ at MISSISSIPPI STATE at BOISE STATE 6½ Nevada at UTAH STATE 10½ UNLV at STANFORD 9½ Syracuse

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW JERSEY -200 Philadelphia +164 at TORONTO -178 Minnesota +146 at FLORIDA -162 Los Angeles +134 at NASHVILLE -152 Vancouver +126 at UTAH -150 Pittsburgh +125

