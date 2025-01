NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 4½ 6½ (47½) Washington at KANSAS CITY 1½ 1½ (48½) Buffalo…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 4½ 6½ (47½) Washington at KANSAS CITY 1½ 1½ (48½) Buffalo

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Oklahoma City 12½ (224½) at PORTLAND

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Maryland 2½ at INDIANA Duquesne 2½ at FORDHAM at MEMPHIS 9½ UAB at WISCONSIN 7½ Nebraska LIU 2½ at MERCYHURST at CENT. CONN. ST. 16½ Chicago State at STONEHILL 3½ Fairleigh Dickinson at NORTH TEXAS 8½ Florida Atlantic at SAINT FRANCIS (PA) 1½ Wagner Wichita State 4½ at TULSA at ILLINOIS 8½ Northwestern at TEXAS TECH 17½ Oklahoma State at ARMY 1½ Navy

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y RANGERS -122 Colorado +102 at OTTAWA -144 Utah +118 at WINNIPEG -235 Calgary +190 Minnesota -196 at CHICAGO +162 at VEGAS -125 Florida +104

