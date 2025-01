NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 4½ 6½ (47½) Washington at KANSAS CITY 1½ 1½ (48½) Buffalo…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 4½ 6½ (47½) Washington at KANSAS CITY 1½ 1½ (48½) Buffalo

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CHARLOTTE 5 (220½) Portland Cleveland 10 (228) at PHILADELPHIA at MEMPHIS 12 (241½) New Orleans

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Toledo 2½ at BOWLING GREEN at OHIO 1½ Kent State at STONEHILL 9½ Chicago State Cent. Conn. St. 6½ at LE MOYNE at MARQUETTE 9½ Villanova Milwaukee 2½ at NORTHERN KENTUCKY at MERCYHURST 1½ Wagner LIU 1½ at SAINT FRANCIS (PA) at DAYTON 5½ Saint Joseph’s (PA) at PURDUE 3½ Michigan at VCU 11½ Saint Bonaventure at IOWA 2½ Penn State UCLA 4½ at WASHINGTON

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y ISLANDERS -154 Philadelphia +128 at DALLAS -156 Vegas +130 Tampa Bay -220 at CHICAGO +180 at WINNIPEG -210 Utah +172

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.