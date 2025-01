NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 4½ 6½ (47½) Washington at KANSAS CITY 1½ 1½ (47½) Buffalo…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 4½ 6½ (47½) Washington at KANSAS CITY 1½ 1½ (47½) Buffalo

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 2½ (230) San Antonio at ORLANDO 8½ (211½) Portland at MILWAUKEE 7 (224½) Miami at ATLANTA 6½ (233½) Toronto at OKLAHOMA CITY 12½ (219½) Dallas at DENVER 8 (239½) Sacramento at GOLDEN STATE 2 (230½) Chicago Boston 6 (220½) at LA LAKERS at LA CLIPPERS 13½ (223½) Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 6½ Coastal Carolina Texas State 5½ at LOUISIANA at WILLIAM & MARY 7½ Hampton at UMASS-LOWELL 2½ Maine at ALBANY (NY) 1½ UMBC FGCU 11½ at BELLARMINE Marist 3½ at NIAGARA Jacksonville 7½ at WEST GEORGIA at CHATTANOOGA 1½ Samford at MEMPHIS 12½ Wichita State Marshall 4½ at GEORGIA STATE Sacred Heart 5½ at CANISIUS at MANHATTAN 3½ Fairfield Bryant 14½ at NEW HAMPSHIRE at QUEENS 3½ North Florida at HOFSTRA 3½ Delaware at LOUISIANA TECH 6½ Western Kentucky at SIENA 4½ Mount St. Mary’s at ELON 10½ Monmouth at EASTERN KENTUCKY 11½ Stetson Campbell 2½ at STONY BROOK at VERMONT 14½ NJIT at TOWSON 12½ N.C. A&T at NORTHEASTERN 1½ Drexel at CHARLESTON (SC) 2½ UNC Wilmington Iona 1½ at RIDER Merrimack 1½ at SAINT PETER’S Lipscomb 2½ at NORTH ALABAMA Austin Peay 1½ at CENTRAL ARKANSAS Middle Tennessee 1½ at SAM HOUSTON Seattle U 1½ at UT ARLINGTON at NORTH DAKOTA 2½ South Dakota at ORAL ROBERTS 5½ Denver South Dakota State 5½ at UMKC at ABILENE CHRISTIAN 3½ Tarleton State St. Thomas 2½ at OMAHA Little Rock 5½ at WESTERN ILLINOIS at TENNESSEE STATE 4½ Tennessee Tech Southeast Missouri State 2½ at LINDENWOOD at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 4½ Southern Indiana Grand Canyon 9½ at SOUTHERN UTAH at ARKANSAS STATE 6½ Appalachian State at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 10½ San Francisco at UTEP 5½ Jacksonville State at EASTERN WASHINGTON 3½ Northern Arizona at NEW MEXICO STATE 7½ Kennesaw State Hawaii 1½ at UC DAVIS at ILLINOIS 8½ Maryland Morehead State 4½ at EASTERN ILLINOIS Northern Colorado 4½ at IDAHO at OREGON STATE 13½ Pepperdine UC Irvine 7½ at UC RIVERSIDE at PORTLAND STATE 3½ Weber State CSU Bakersfield 4½ at CSU FULLERTON Loyola Marymount 7½ at PACIFIC at PORTLAND 2½ San Diego Idaho State 5½ at SACRAMENTO STATE at UCSD 10½ UCSB at CSU NORTHRIDGE 13½ Long Beach State at CAL BAPTIST 2½ Utah Valley at SANTA CLARA 4½ Washington State

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -330 Columbus +260 at BOSTON -118 Ottawa +100 at N.Y RANGERS -152 Philadelphia +126 at DETROIT -128 Montreal +106 at MINNESOTA -154 Utah +128 Vegas -144 at ST. LOUIS +120 at CALGARY -130 Buffalo +108 at EDMONTON -192 Vancouver +158 Pittsburgh -144 at ANAHEIM +120 Washington -142 at SEATTLE +118 Nashville -250 at SAN JOSE +202

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.