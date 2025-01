NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 4½ 5½ (47½) Washington at KANSAS CITY 1½ 1½ (47½) Buffalo…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 4½ 5½ (47½) Washington at KANSAS CITY 1½ 1½ (47½) Buffalo

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI 11 (219½) Portland New York 10½ (221½) at BROOKLYN Orlando 3 (214½) at TORONTO at DENVER 13½ (229½) Philadelphia at LA LAKERS 13 (230½) Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Ohio 8½ at EASTERN MICHIGAN at CENTRAL MICHIGAN 4½ Ball State at WESTERN MICHIGAN 10½ Northern Illinois Dayton 3½ at DUQUESNE at MIAMI (OH) 9½ Bowling Green Texas Tech 1½ at CINCINNATI at TENNESSEE 7½ Mississippi State Saint Joseph’s (PA) 1½ at DAVIDSON at VIRGINIA 7½ Boston College at TOLEDO 1½ Kent State VCU 7½ at RHODE ISLAND at UCONN 12½ Butler at SAINT BONAVENTURE 2½ George Mason Akron 13½ at BUFFALO at ALABAMA 11½ Vanderbilt at PURDUE 10½ Ohio State at UAB 12½ UTSA Bradley 2½ at BELMONT at HOUSTON 17½ Utah at ILLINOIS STATE 7½ Indiana State Marquette 12½ at SETON HALL at NORTHERN IOWA 10½ Missouri State East Carolina 3½ at TULSA at IOWA STATE 15½ UCF at TENNESSEE STATE 1½ UT Martin Creighton 6½ at DEPAUL at IOWA 9½ Minnesota at SMU 1½ Louisville at WAKE FOREST 1½ North Carolina at TEXAS 2½ Missouri at WEST VIRGINIA 7½ Arizona State Arizona 9½ at OKLAHOMA STATE at UCLA 3½ Wisconsin BYU 4½ at COLORADO at OREGON 12½ Washington at UNLV 9½ Wyoming

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -156 at MONTREAL +130 at PHILADELPHIA -160 Detroit +132 at N.Y RANGERS -125 Ottawa +104 at DALLAS -122 Carolina +102 at NASHVILLE -360 San Jose +280 at EDMONTON -130 Washington +108 at VANCOUVER -184 Buffalo +152 Florida -250 at ANAHEIM +205

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.