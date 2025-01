NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 5½ 6½ (42½) LA Rams Baltimore 1½ 1½ (51½) at BUFFALO…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 5½ 6½ (42½) LA Rams Baltimore 1½ 1½ (51½) at BUFFALO

College Football

Monday

CFP National Championship

Atlanta

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ohio State 9½ 8½ (45½) Notre Dame

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI 3 (220) San Antonio Denver 6 (221½) at ORLANDO at OKLAHOMA CITY 17½ (215) Brooklyn at MILWAUKEE 10½ (220½) Philadelphia at LA CLIPPERS 2½ (215) LA Lakers Chicago 3½ (236½) at PORTLAND at SACRAMENTO 16 (235) Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MICHIGAN STATE 2½ Illinois at MARYLAND 9½ Nebraska Youngstown State 7½ at GREEN BAY at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 8½ Rice at TEMPLE 5½ Tulane at UMASS 2½ La Salle Cleveland State 5½ at IU INDIANAPOLIS at MICHIGAN 10½ Northwestern Memphis 12½ at CHARLOTTE at MILWAUKEE 6½ Robert Morris at BAYLOR 13½ TCU

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW JERSEY -178 Ottawa +146 New York -128 at MONTREAL +106 at DALLAS -215 Detroit +176

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.