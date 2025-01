NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Chargers 3 2½ (42½) at HOUSTON at BALTIMORE 9½ 9½ (43½) Pittsburgh…

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Chargers 3 2½ (42½) at HOUSTON at BALTIMORE 9½ 9½ (43½) Pittsburgh

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 9 8½ (47½) Denver at PHILADELPHIA 4 4½ (45½) Green Bay at TAMPA BAY 3 3 (50½) Washington

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 2½ 1½ (47½) at LA RAMS

College Football

Thursday

Orange Bowl – Semifinal

Miami Gardens, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Notre Dame 1½ 1½ (45½) Penn State

Friday

Cotton Bowl – Semifinal

Arlington, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ohio State 5½ 5½ (53½) Texas

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 4 (205½) at ORLANDO at DETROIT 3½ (220½) Golden State at CLEVELAND 15½ (234½) Toronto Houston 3 (230½) at MEMPHIS at DALLAS 7½ (219½) Portland at PHOENIX 5 (237½) Atlanta Miami 5½ (221) at UTAH at LA LAKERS 8½ (220½) Charlotte

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at LITTLE ROCK 5½ Morehead State at CHATTANOOGA 3½ UNC Greensboro at UMASS-LOWELL 4½ Vermont at OHIO STATE 2½ Oregon at MAINE 7½ Binghamton Purdue 1½ at RUTGERS Jacksonville 5½ at BELLARMINE at IU INDIANAPOLIS 5 Detroit Mercy UNC Wilmington 4½ at MONMOUTH at WILLIAM & MARY 1½ Elon Delaware 4½ at N.C. A&T at STETSON 1½ Central Arkansas at MARSHALL 1½ James Madison at TOWSON 3½ Northeastern at FGCU 1½ North Alabama at HAMPTON 4½ Campbell at HOFSTRA 1½ Charleston (SC) at EASTERN KENTUCKY 2½ North Florida at WRIGHT STATE 3½ Oakland Drexel 6½ at STONY BROOK Albany (NY) 9 at NEW HAMPSHIRE UMBC 7½ at NJIT at TROY 6½ Texas State at LOUISIANA TECH 8½ Florida International at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 8½ Kennesaw State at MICHIGAN STATE 14½ Washington at SOUTH ALABAMA 2½ Arkansas State North Dakota State 7½ at ORAL ROBERTS at LIPSCOMB 15 Queens at AUSTIN PEAY 8 West Georgia Grand Canyon 3½ at UTAH VALLEY at SAMFORD 19½ VMI at WESTERN KENTUCKY 6½ Jacksonville State at SOUTHERN MISS 8½ UL Monroe at LOUISIANA 3½ Old Dominion at SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 7½ Southern Indiana at SOUTHERN UTAH 6½ Tarleton State at EASTERN ILLINOIS 2½ Tennessee Tech at LINDENWOOD 1½ Tennessee State UT Martin 1½ at WESTERN ILLINOIS at UC DAVIS 8½ CSU Fullerton at MONTANA STATE ½ Northern Colorado at MONTANA 7½ Northern Arizona Liberty 4½ at SAM HOUSTON UT Arlington 4½ at UTAH TECH North Dakota 1½ at DENVER at WASHINGTON STATE 16½ Pacific Idaho 1½ at SACRAMENTO STATE UC Irvine 4½ at CSU NORTHRIDGE at UCSB 7½ CSU Bakersfield at SANTA CLARA 5½ Oregon State at SAN FRANCISCO 20½ Portland at UC RIVERSIDE 2½ Hawaii at UCSD 15½ Cal Poly at PORTLAND STATE 3½ Eastern Washington

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -114 at COLUMBUS -105 Edmonton -200 at PITTSBURGH +164 at OTTAWA -154 Buffalo +128 New Jersey -166 at N.Y RANGERS +138 at TAMPA BAY -160 Boston +132 Dallas -178 at PHILADELPHIA +146 at CAROLINA -164 Toronto +136 at ST. LOUIS -192 Anaheim +158 Colorado -138 at MINNESOTA +115 at VEGAS -176 N.Y Islanders +146

